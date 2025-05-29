No. 10 Virginia Opens NCAA Rowing Championships Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 10 Virginia will compete in the 2025 NCAA Rowing Championships Friday-Sunday (May 30-June 1) at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J.

Live results and video streaming links will be available through NCAA.com and VirginiaSports.com. NCAA Division I action is set to begin at 9:48 a.m. on Friday.

Each division (Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four) has four heats on Friday, with the top three from each heat moving on to Saturday’s A/B semifinals. The remaining boats will race in the C/D semifinals.

Virginia’s Varsity Eight, which is seeded 12th, will be in action in heat four at 10:24 a.m. UVA’s 10th-seeded Second Varsity Eight is heat two at 10:48 a.m., while the 17th-seeded Varsity Four is in heat one at 11:24 a.m.

The semifinals begin Saturday (May 31) at 8:12 a.m. with the V8, followed by the 2V8 and the V4, while the finals will take place on Sunday (June 1). Division I Grand (places 1-6) and Petite (places 7-12) finals begin at 9:24 a.m. with the final race of the weekend being the Varsity Eight Grand Final at 10:24 a.m.

The Cavaliers, who are making their 27th NCAA championship appearance, earned an at-large NCAA bid after finishing second at the ACC Championship. The Cavaliers raced to runner-up finishes in the Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight, and finished second behind ACC champion Stanford.

UVA’s Jenna Hajji, Sheila Joyce and Sky Dahl were named to the All-ACC Rowing first team. Coxswain Brie Joe was a second-team selection.

Virginia placed 13th at the 2024 NCAA Rowing Championships with 68 points. UVA’s Second Varsity Eight rowed to a ninth-place finish, while the Varsity Eight and Varsity Four each rowed to 13th-place finishes.

In their 26 NCAA Championship appearances in the last 28 years, the Cavaliers have finished in the top four 11 times (1997-2000, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2009-10, 2012, 2016) and have been runners-up three times (1999, 2005, 2007).

UVA captured NCAA team championships in 2010 and 2012. The Varsity Eight boat won the NCAA title in 2012, while the Second Varsity Eight won championships in 1998, 1999 and 2005. The Varsity Four claimed national championships in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2010 and 2015.

Projected Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Kate McGee, 6: Flynn Greene, 5: Sheila Joyce, 4: Jenna Hajji, 3: Elsa Hartman, 2: Sky Dahl, Bow: Meagan Goldsmith

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Paige Loh, 6: Sydney Fratamico, 5: Paula Lutz, 4: Teagan Orth, 3: Savannah Fox, 2: Lindsay O’Neil, Bow: Lila Henn

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: PJ Balazy, 3: Helene Dimitrijev, 2: Riley Richardson; Bow: Ayla O’Neill