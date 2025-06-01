Virginia Finishes 10th at NCAA Rowing Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia finished 10th at the NCAA Rowing Championship Sunday (June 1) at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J. The Cavaliers tied for ninth in the team standings but lost the Varsity Eight tiebreaker to California.

UVA’s Second Varsity Eight finished sixth, the Varsity Eight placed 11th and the Varsity Four finished 14th in their respective championship races.

Stanford won the Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four and finished second in the Varsity Eight to win the team title with 129 points. Yale (121) placed second followed by Texas (118), Washington (117), Tennessee (106). Princeton (99), Brown (95), Rutgers (83), California (79) and Virginia (43) rounded out the top 10.

UVA’s Second Varsity Eight placed sixth in the grand final with a time of 6:27.993. Stanford held off Washington 6:13.075-6:14.931 for the win. Princeton (6:15.021) placed third followed by Texas (6:17.213), Yale (6:19.535) and Virginia.

UVA’s Varsity Eight placed fifth in the petite final to finish 11th overall. Princeton won the race at 6:12.486 followed by Rutgers (6:14.652), Indiana (6:15.162), California (6:16.996), Virginia and Michigan (6:20.140).

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Four held the lead for most of the C final, but UCF gained control in the final 500 meters to win the race at 7:14.147. UVA (7:15.423) placed second followed by Pennsylvania (7:16.671), Oregon State (7:21.125), Indiana (7:22.829) and Boston (7:29.613).

“The end of a championship campaign always happens suddenly and often with mixed emotions,” Virginia head coach Wesley Ng said. “I’m enormously proud of our three crews for exceeding their pre-championship seed and our whole program for finishing 10th in the nation – improving by three places over last season. I’m also incredibly grateful for the dedication of our student-athletes through a programmatic coaching transition, our coaches’ efforts and the Virginia Athletics team around our team. There is always a twinge of sadness when not getting to work with this edition of the team anymore after they became so cohesive, competitive, and dedicated to one another.

“What makes the NCAA Championships so special is that it reflects both the quality of your body of work over the year and your ability to build to peak speed over the three days of the regatta. We’ll aim for an improved approach in the season to come.

“A heartfelt thank you to our graduates for their open-mindedness and generous mindset —they’ve given their all to Virginia Rowing and will be sorely missed. I know the program’s returners, alums, parents and friends are hungry for more of what lies ahead.”

Final Team Standings

1. Stanford – 129

2. Yale – 121

3. Texas -118

4. Washington – 117

5. Tennessee – 106

6. Princeton – 99

7. Brown – 95

8. Rutgers – 83

9. California – 79

10. Virginia – 79

11. Michigan – 74

12. Syracuse – 67

13. Harvard – 65

14. Indiana – 58

15. UCF – 52

16. Dartmouth – 39

17. Pennsylvania – 39

18. Oregon State – 33

19. Northeastern – 27

20. Boston – 20

21. Rhode Island – 12

22. Fairfield – 6

Final Results

Varsity Four C Final

1. UCF, 7:14.147, 2. Virginia, 7:15.423, 3. Pennsylvania, 7:16.671, 4. Oregon State, 7:21.125, 5. Indiana, 7:22.829, 6. Boston, 7:29.613

Second Varsity Eight A Final

1. Stanford, 6:13.075, 2. Washington, 6:14.931, 3. Princeton, 6:15.021, 4. Texas, 6:17.213, 5. Yale, 6:19.535, 6. Virginia, 6:27.993

Varsity Eight A Final

1. Princeton, 6:12.486, 2. Rutgers, 6:14.652, 3. Indiana, 6:15.162, 4. California, 6:16.996, 5. Virginia, 6:17.738, 6. Michigan 6:20.140

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Kate McGee, 6: Flynn Greene, 5: Sheila Joyce, 4: Jenna Hajji, 3: Elsa Hartman, 2: Sky Dahl, Bow: Meagan Goldsmith

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Paige Loh, 6: Sydney Fratamico, 5: Paula Lutz, 4: Teagan Orth, 3: Savannah Fox, 2: Lindsay O’Neil, Bow: Lila Henn

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: PJ Balazy, 3: Helene Dimitrijev, 2: Riley Richardson; Bow: Ayla O’Neill