Historic Success Fuels Hoos' Hunger for More

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the University of Virginia men’s golf team, the postseason began April 24 in Bowling Green, Ky. It ended more than a month later in Carlsbad, Calif., where UVA capped the greatest season in program history with a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships.

“We gave it a good fight,” Virginia’s Bryan Lee said.

Before reaching unprecedented heights at the NCAA tournament, the Wahoos did the same at the ACC Championships in Bowling Green. After winning the stroke-play competition at ACCs for the first time—they finished eight shots ahead of second-place North Carolina—the Hoos were among the eight teams that advanced to match play at The Club at Old Stone.

The change in format didn’t slow UVA’s momentum. The Cavaliers defeated Georgia Tech 3-0 in the quarterfinals, Clemson 3-2 in the semifinals, and UNC 3-2 in the final to secure their first title in a tournament that dates back to 1954.

Next up for Virginia was the NCAA regional in Reno, Nev. Led by Paul Chang, the Hoos finished second to advance to the NCAA Championships for the third straight season. Chang, a former member of the club team at UVA, shot 206 for 54 holes (68-68-70) to become only the second player in program history to win the individual title at an NCAA regional.

The Cavaliers left for Reno early last month. They didn’t return home for 21 days, and when they did they carried with them a trophy commemorating their historic feat.

“It was a long trip,” head coach Bowen Sargent said, “but a good one.”

After wrapping things up in Reno, the team had traveled to Southern California. Carlsbad is about 35 miles north of San Diego on the Pacific coast, and the NCAAs were held at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

The tournament started with 30 teams. Each played 54 holes of stroke play—one round on three consecutive days—after which the field was trimmed to 15.

After the first round, the Cavaliers were tied for 25th place. They finished each of the next two rounds in 11th, however, and then moved up to seventh on the final day of stroke play. The top eight teams advanced to match play, and UVA was back in familiar territory.