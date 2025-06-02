Trio of Cavaliers Qualify for U.S. Open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On what is coined “Golf’s Longest Day,” current Cavaliers Ben James and Bryan Lee along with former Cavalier George Duangmanee qualified for the 125th U.S. Open at their respective qualifying sites on Monday (June 2). They will join PGA Tour Denny McCarthy later this month at Oakmont Country Club.

Final qualifying for the U.S. Open took place over 13 sites, including three outside the United States. After 36 holes on Monday, the top four players from each site earn a spot in the U.S. Open scheduled for June 12-15 in Oakmont, Pa.

James played his qualifier at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J. and placed fourth after shooting 4-under over 36 holes. He carded a first round 67 on the south course followed by a 70 on the north course on Monday. It marks the second-straight year James will play in the U.S. Open and will be his eighth PGA Tour event of his career. He is also scheduled to play in the John Deere Classic July 3-6 in Silivis, Ill.

There's just something about Canoe Brook for Ben James. The @UVAMensGolf standout has played his way into the U.S. Open for the second consecutive year out of the Summit, New Jersey qualifier. pic.twitter.com/skouFBN6es — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 2, 2025

Lee earned a spot by finishing in a tie for third with six-time PGA Tour winner Mark Leishman at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. Lee shot a 3-under, 139 (70-69) on the day. His start at the U.S. Open will be his first on the PGA Tour.

Duangmanee is coming off his professional debut at the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic where he made the cut and finished tied for 67th. The 2024 UVA graduate was 5-under at the Springfield Country Club qualifier in Springfield, Ohio. His 5-under 135 was tied for second place.