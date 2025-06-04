Cavaliers Win Four Titles Wednesday at US Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four Cavaliers were crowned U.S. champions on Wednesday (June 4) at the 2025 Toyota National Championships, being held June 3-7 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kate Douglass won the 200m Breaststroke. Claire Curzan won the women’s 200m Backstroke while Jack Aikins won the men’s 200 Back title. Gretchen Walsh closed out the evening by winning the 50m Butterfly title.

Walsh broke her own American record in the 50 Fly, posting a 24.66. It was the 25th time in the last 12 months that she set an American record. Walsh is one of only two women ever to break the 25-second mark in the event. She also went sub-25 in prelims, clocking a 24.98. Douglass took silver in the event (25.39).

Douglass was one of five Cavaliers to make the A-Final of the 200 Breast. Douglass touched at 2:21.45 with Alex Walsh taking silver (2:22.45) and Katie Christopherson bronze (2:26.65). Leah Hayes (2:27.68) and Emma Weber (2:27.69) were fifth and sixth.

Curzan was the No. 7 seed in the 200 Back final, having to earn her victory swimming in lane one, clocking a 2:05.09.

Aikins was the top seed in the men’s 200 Back final, swimming a 1:54.25 to take the title. His time is the fastest in the world this year.

Both Curzan and Aikins just missed qualifying for the Olympics at last year’s national championships, with both finishing third in the 200 Back and missing the cut.

The Toyota National Championships serves as the qualifying meet for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (July 27-Aug. 3). The top finisher in each event automatically qualifies for the championship, with the second-place finisher most likely making the team. The top four finishers in the 100m and 200m freestyle events make the team for relay purposes, with the fifth and sixth place finishers having a chance to be added. The final roster selections will be announced after the conclusion of the meet.

Invitations to compete at the 2025 World University Games, being held July 17-23 in Berlin, Germany, will also be awarded at the end of this event.

Virginia has 28 swimmers competing (18 women, 10 men), including current athletes, incoming first-years and alumni.

Thursday’s events will include the 400m IM, 100m Butterfly, 50m Breaststroke and 50m Backstroke. Prelims are at 10 a.m. with finals starting at 7 p.m.

Other Notes/Notable Performances

Incoming freshman Thomas Heilman was recognized before the start of the evening session as the 2025 U.S. Junior Champion in the 200m Butterfly. He placed third in the A Final of the event on Tuesday (June 3), posting a 1:54.03. The top time across all finals by an 18-and-under competitor wins the title. Junior champions are recognized the day after the competition takes place

Heilman made the A Final of the 50 Butterfly tonight, finishing seventh (23.57)

Spencer Nicholas set the Virginia record in the 50m Butterfly with a 23.77. Both Jack Aikins and Claire Curzan’s 200 Backstroke times were also program records

Tess Howley won the B Final of the 200 Back, swimming a PR of 2:07.79, a top-10 time in the world this year

Virginia’s 2025 U.S. Champions

Kate Douglass: 200m Breast

Gretchen Walsh: 50m Butterfly

Claire Curzan: 200m Backstroke

Jack Aikins: 200m Backstroke

Virginia’s 2025 U.S. Junior Champions

Thomas Heilman, 200m Butterfly

Virginia’s U.S. Women’s National Team Selections for 2025 World Aquatics Championships