Gretchen Walsh Wins 100 Fly National Title

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gretchen Walsh won the 100m Butterfly on Thursday (June 5) on the third day of the 2025 Toyota National Championships, being held June 3-7 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Walsh went 54.76 in the 100 fly final, winning the event by 1.85 seconds over second-place finisher Torri Huske. It was the second national title of the meet for Walsh, who won the 50m Butterfly on Wednesday (June 4).

Walsh was one of six podium finishes for the Cavaliers on Thursday night. Katie Grimes, Emma Weber and incoming freshman Thomas Heilman won silver in their events, with Leah Hayes and Claire Curzan winning bronze.

Heilman placed second in the 100m Butterfly, breaking the US 17-18 National Age Group record first in prelims and again in the finals. He clocked a 50.78 in prelims to earn the top seed in the final. Heilman dropped to a 50.70 in the finals, finishing 0.19 seconds behind Shaine Casas. Heilman’s finish, in addition to making him eligible for consideration to compete at the World Championships, also earns him the US National 18U title in the event. Heilman has swept the 18U national titles in all three butterfly events at this year’s championship.

The Cavaliers went 2-3 in the 400 IM with Grimes passing teammate Hayes in the final 50m of the freestyle to finish second (4:37.22) and most likely earning a spot on the World Championship team. Hayes finished third with a 4:38.46. Grimes won silver in the event at the Paris Olympics.

Weber tied for second place in the 50m Breaststroke. Weber and fellow silver-medalist McKenzie Siroky both finished with a time of 30.43. They will compete in a swim-off on Saturday (June 7) to decide which swimmer will be eligible for selection for the World Championship team.

Curzan finished third in the 50m Backstroke. She swam a PR of 27.26, breaking her own program record in the event.

The Toyota National Championships serves as the qualifying meet for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (July 27-Aug. 3). The top finisher in each event automatically qualifies for the championship, with the second-place finisher most likely making the team. The top four finishers in the 100m and 200m freestyle events make the team for relay purposes, with the fifth and sixth place finishers having a chance to be added. The final roster selections will be announced after the conclusion of the meet.

Invitations to compete at the 2025 World University Games, being held July 17-23 in Berlin, Germany, will also be awarded at the end of this event.

Virginia has 28 swimmers competing (19 women, 9 men), including current athletes, incoming first-years and alumni.

Friday’s events will include the 400m Freestyle, 100m Breaststroke and 100m Backstroke. Prelims are at 10 a.m. with finals starting at 7 p.m.

Other Notes/Notable Performances from Thursday

Gretchen Walsh’s 100m Fly final time of 54.76 was the second fastest time ever, just 0.16 shy of her world record time of 54.60 she swam last month

Walsh owns the seven fastest performances of all time in the 100m Fly

Thomas Heilman broke his own record in the 100 Fly, set last year as a 17-year-old at 50.80. When he broke it, he erased the longstanding mark of 51.10 set by Michael Phelps in 2003

Tess Howley was 8 th in the 100 Fly (59.35)

in the 100 Fly (59.35) Alex Walsh was 5 th in the 50 Breast (30.54)

in the 50 Breast (30.54) Jack Aikins was 7 th in the 50 Back (24.91)

in the 50 Back (24.91) Bailey Hartman won the B Final of the 100 Fly with a 59.27

Two incoming first-year men, Thomas Mercer and Grant Murphy, both qualified for the B Final of the 400 IM

Virginia’s 2025 U.S. Champions

Gretchen Walsh: 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly

Kate Douglass: 200m Breast

Claire Curzan: 200m Backstroke

Jack Aikins: 200m Backstroke

Virginia’s 2025 U.S. Junior Champions

Thomas Heilman: 200m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly, 50m Butterfly

Virginia’s U.S. Women’s National Team Official Selections for 2025 World Aquatics Championships