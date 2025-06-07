Eight Cavaliers Qualify for World Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Virginia swimmers won two of the three women’s event finals on the last day of competition at the 2025 Toyota National Championships, held June 3-7 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Alex Walsh won gold in the 200m Individual Medley while her sister Gretchen Walsh won the 50m Freestyle.

Alex Walsh had the fastest time in prelims (2:10.92) in the 200 IM and clocked the second-fastest time in the world this year in the final (2:08.45) to pick up her first title of the meet.

Gretchen Walsh won the 50 Free with a 23.91. The time tied the American record set by Kate Douglass at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Douglass was third (24.04) and Maxine Parker fifth (24.41).

Douglass was awarded the women’s High Point Award with 88 points over the five-day meet. Douglass won two golds (100 and 200 Breast), a silver (50 Fly), a bronze (50 Free) and finished fourth in the 100 Free.

Gretchen Walsh finishes the meet with three golds (50 Free, 50 and 100 Fly) and a silver (100 Free) in her four events.

After the meet, USA Swimming announced the official roster for the 2025 World Championships with eight Cavaliers earning invitations to Singapore. Gretchen Walsh qualified for four individual events and the 4×100 Free Relay. Kate Douglass qualified for three events and a relay. Alex Walsh qualified for two events with Claire Curzan, Jack Aikins, Katie Grimes and incoming freshman Thomas Heilman qualifying for one individual event apiece. Anna Moesch earned a relay invitation.

The World Aquatics Championships runs July 27 through August 3.

The meet also served as a qualifier for the World University Games, being held July 17-23 in Berlin, Germany. Seven Cavaliers earned a place on Team USA for that event: Katie Christopherson, Maxine Parker, Leah Hayes, Cavan Gormsen, Tess Howley, David King and Emma Weber.

Other Notes

Gretchen Walsh has the top time in the world this year in the 50 Free. Douglass has the third fastest and Parker seventh

Leah Hayes placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:10.83)

Emma Weber lost the swim-off to break the second-place tie in the 50m Breast, clocking a 30.55 to McKenzie Siroky’s 30.05, and will not make the World Championship roster

The top finisher in each event automatically qualified for the 2025 World Aquatics Championship. The top four finishers in the 100m and 200m freestyle events qualify for relays. Second-place finishers and the fifth and sixth-place finishers in the 100 Free and 200 Free were eligible for consideration for selection. A maximum of 26 men and 26 women are allowed on a national team roster at the World Championship

Virginia’s 2025 U.S. Champions (8)

Gretchen Walsh: 50 Free, 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly

50 Free, 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly Kate Douglass: 100m Breast, 200m Breast

100m Breast, 200m Breast Claire Curzan: 200m Backstroke

200m Backstroke Jack Aikins: 200m Backstroke

200m Backstroke Alex Walsh: 200m Individual Medley

Virginia’s 2025 U.S. Junior Champions (3)

Thomas Heilman: 200m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly, 50m Butterfly

U.S. National Team Selections for 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Gretchen Walsh: 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly, 4×100 Relay

50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly, 4×100 Relay Kate Douglass: 50m Butterfly, 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke, 4×100 Relay

50m Butterfly, 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke, 4×100 Relay Alex Walsh: 200m Breaststroke, 200m IM

200m Breaststroke, 200m IM Claire Curzan: 200m Backstroke

200m Backstroke Jack Aikins: 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke

100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke Katie Grimes: 400m IM

400m IM Thomas Heilman: 100m Butterfly

World University Games Selections