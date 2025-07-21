Cavaliers Earn ITA Team Award for 11th-Straight Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Eight Virginia men’s tennis players were named 2025 ITA All-Academic Scholar-Athletes in honors announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Dylan Dietrich, Jack Griffin, James Hopper, Roy Horovitz, Rafael Jodar, Stefan Regalia, Ty Switzer and Doug Yaffa earned the distinction.

Additionally, the Cavaliers earned the All-Academic Team award for posting a team GPA of 3.20 or higher. This is the 11th straight year that Virginia has earned the team award.

To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.