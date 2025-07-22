Cavaliers Add Two Golds, Two Records Tuesday at World University Games

TUESDAY, JULY 22 RECAP

The Cavaliers raised their gold medal total to 13 for the Games, winning both of the finals they competed in on Tuesday. Leah Hayes tallied her fourth gold of the Games in the 200 IM, breaking her own day-old FISU record with a time of 2:09.48, winning the race by 1.76 seconds.

“Goodness grace, this is a really big race for me,” Hayes said. “Having finally gone under 2:10 after so many years, I wouldn’t say it’s the reverse of heartbreaking, it’s more than heartwarming because I thought that 200m medley wasn’t my race anymore. No matter how many years of hard work and the hours I put in, I have just realized it was all mental. And I just needed to believe in myself. My coaches back home, they all just helped me do this time and believe in myself and have passion in this sport, so this isn’t just another race. This is a big moment for me and just knowing that it’s working and that I’m moving in the right direction (is huge for me).”

Cavan Gormsen won her second overall gold and first individual medal, taking the 200 Free with a time of 1:57.21. Gormsen was in 8th place at the 100m mark, negative-splitting the second 100m (58.61/58.60) to touch the wall 0.34 ahead of the silver medalist.

“This has been an amazing experience with Team USA,” Gormsen said. “It’s been one of the best weeks of my life. I’m really happy because I didn’t (break) the 1.58 barrier for three years, so I’m really pleased. This is such an incredibly talented field so I knew that we would all push each other the whole race. I love racing people. I’m a competitor, so any chance I get to race really fast girls is a great opportunity.”

The Cavaliers had four swimmers in prelims and semis on Tuesday, highlighted by Tess Howley who broke the FISU record in the 200 Fly with a 2:05.20 in the semis. Her time was the second fastest in the world this year, 15th fastest time in history and ranks as the third fastest US performer in history. She also set the UVA program record in the event.

Howley was one of three Cavaliers who earned the top seed in Wednesday’s finals with David King putting up the top semifinal time in the 200 Back (1:57.54) and Emma Weber posting the top time in the 100 Breast semis (1:07.28). Maxine Parker also booked a place in Wednesday’s 50 Free final (25.03).

The swimming events of the 2025 FISU World University Games wrap up on Wednesday.

MONDAY, JULY 21 RECAP

The Cavaliers raised their gold medal total to 11 for the Games with David King and Maxine Parker both helping to lead Team USA to a first-place finish in the Mixed 4x100m Freestyle relay. Parker anchored the race, touching the wall at 3:24.27, a FISU World University Games record time. King split 48.35 in the second leg. Parker and King each have won three relay golds at the Games.

Leah Hayes also set a FISU record, posting a 2:10.01 in the semifinals of the 200 IM. Both Hayes and Cavan Gormsen will be the top seeds in Tuesday finals with Gormsen posting the fastest time in the semifinals of the 200 Free (1:58.22).

Katie Christopherson placed fifth in the final of the 200 Breast (2:29.55).

SUNDAY, JULY 20 RECAP

The Cavaliers added two more golds to their tally on Sunday, with Cavan Gormsen and Leah Hayes picking up UVA’s 10th medals of the Games, helping the Americans win the 4x200m Freestyle Relay. Both swam in the prelim, earning Team USA the top seed in the final. Hayes led off the final, putting the Americans in the lead, which they held for the remainder of the race, posting a FISU record time of 7:52.56, finishing 5.35 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

It was the third gold of the meet for Hayes, and her second in a relay. This was Gormsen’s first event.

In individual action, Katie Christopherson competed in the 200m Breaststroke. She was fourth in the morning prelims (2:29.55) and then booked a place in Monday’s final with a 2:29.04 in the semifinals.

SATURDAY, JULY 19 RECAP

The Cavaliers picked up four more medals, including three golds, on the third day of competition. Emma Weber won an individual gold in the 50m Breast (30.61), .07 ahead of the silver medalist and .15 ahead of bronze.

“I did’t know (if I won at the end),” Weber said. “I looked up and I was like ‘where is the camera looking? Who is it pointing at?’”

Maxine Parker earned bronze in the 100m Freestyle (54.30), .30 behind gold medalist. Parker then went on to anchor the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay, swimming the free leg in 53.56 to lead Team USA to its third relay gold. It was Parker’s second relay gold of the meet. David King also earned a gold medal after leading off the relay in prelims, clocking a 53.91 in the back to put the US in the lead and help the team earn the top seed in the final. It was King’s second relay gold of the meet.

Of the Virginia’s four swimmers who have competed so far in the meet, all have medaled in their events.

Katie Christopherson will make her World University Games debut on Sunday, swimming in the 200 Breast. The US women will try to add to the relay tally in the 4x200m Free Relay.

FRIDAY, JULY 18 RECAP

Leah Hayes won Team USA’s first individual gold of the meet in the 400 IM. Hayes, who had the top seed in morning qualifying (4:41.81) trailed by over two seconds at the 200m mark of the race, but used a dominant breaststroke to overtake the lead, adding to her advantage in the freestyle. She finished with a PB of 4:36.04, winning by almost seconds against silver medalist and fellow American Teagan O’Dell (4:39.96). It was the second gold of the meet for Hayes who also earned a gold on the opening day in the 4x100m Free Relay.

Two other Cavaliers saw action in individual prelims and semifinals. Maxine Parker had the top time in prelims in the 100m Free (54.99) before posting the second-fastest time in the semis (54.53). Emma Weber had the top time in both her 50m Breaststroke prelim (30. 79) and semifinal (30.53).

Parker and Weber will both swim for gold during Saturday’s finals session.

THURSDAY, JULY 17 RECAP

The Cavaliers picked up three golds on the opening day of the competition as Team USA swept the opening relays.

Maxine Parker led off the 4x100M Free Relay, putting the American team in the lead with a split of 54.28. The squad finished with a FISU-record time of 3:36.21 to take gold. Leah Hayes swam in the morning prelim, helping secure the top seed in the final to also earn a gold in the event.

David King anchored the American squad in both prelims and the finals of the men’s 4x100M Free Relay. King went 47.75 to touch the wall almost two seconds ahead of silver-medalist Japan.