Team Leaders Speak With Voice of Experience

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wahoos past and present convened Tuesday at ACC Football Kickoff. During a break in a seemingly endless series of interviews, the four players representing the University of Virginia—offensive lineman Noah Josey, quarterback Chandler Morris, defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter and defensive end Mitchell Melton—had an opportunity to speak with one of their program’s most accomplished alumni.

Rodney McLeod, who starred at safety for UVA, recently retired after a 13-year career in the NFL. He’s now an analyst for ACC Network, and he showed off his versatility while taping an impromptu interview with Melton, who like McLeod grew up in Maryland and played his high school football in the uber-competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

Afterward, Josey, Morris and Carter joined Melton to talk a little football with McLeod.

“What year is this for you guys?” McLeod asked.

“Sixth,” said Carter, 23.

“Fifth,” said Josey, who turns 23 next week.

“Sixth,” said Morris, 24.

“Sixth,” said Melton, 23.

“Lots of experience,” McLeod said, smiling.

That collective experience is among the reasons UVA head coach Tony Elliott chose that quartet to accompany him to Charlotte for the ACC’s annual preseason media gathering.

Josey and Carter have been mainstays for the Cavaliers for several years. Morris and Melton are new to the program, having transferred in from North Texas and Ohio State, respectively, in January.

“I wanted to prioritize veteran guys with experience,” Elliott said, “and make this something from a program standpoint that the upperclassmen look forward to being chosen to be a part of.”

Morris will open training next week as the Hoos’ No. 1 quarterback, which made him a natural to attend ACC Football Kickoff.

“Then look at Noah Josey,” Elliott said. “What better person to articulate what’s going on within Virginia football? Nobody better than him. He’s been here from the beginning. He came to play for the previous coach and has fully transitioned and been a huge driving force in the culture we’re trying to instill. And so that was a no-brainer, and then Jah has been kind of the heartbeat of our team for the last three years. And then Mitchell Milton has just made an impression on everybody in the program, not just because of his athletic ability but because of the leadership qualities that he possesses. He’s a man of a lot of substance.”

Morris and Melton found themselves in the interesting position of fielding questions about a team for which they’ve yet to play, and a league with which they’re unfamiliar.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Morris said, “but I’ve been really appreciative to be here and be one of the four guys to represent UVA. It’s an honor.”

Melton said: “It’s my first time coming to something like this as well, so it’s different, but It’s a great opportunity, and I’m very thankful and honored that Virginia asked me to be here. I think it’s a testament to the relationship we’ve built over the time that I’ve been there.”