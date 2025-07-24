Ellina and Kelly Set to Compete at World University Games

BOCHUM– Two members of the Virginia women’s track and field team, including Christiana Ellina and Annika Kelly, are set to compete at the 2025 FISU World University Games Friday (July 25) through Sunday (July 27) at the Lohrheidestadoin in Bochum, Germany.

Christiana Ellina comes off wining the ACC Outdoor Championship title in the women’s javelin throwing for 52.44m/172-0. In her Virginia debut, the junior threw a new personal best mark of 52.59m/172-6 at the Raleigh Relays. Winning three of five meets and finishing 16th at the NCAA East Regional, she capped off an exciting first season as a Cavalier. A Paphos native, Ellina is set to represent Cyprus at the games.

Also in her first season as a Cavalier, Annika Kelly rewrote the record books as she broke the Virginia hammer throw program record three times this season. En route to the NCAA Championships, the graduate student threw a personal best of 64.94m/213-1 to punch her ticket and break her own school record. After earning second team All-ACC honors with a fourth-place finish at the ACC Outdoor Championships, she garnered second team All-America honors with a 14th place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Kelly is set to represent Estonia at the games.

Ellina will kick things off in the women’s javelin throw qualification group A on Friday, July 25 at 3:35 a.m. ET while Kelly will enter the ring on Saturday, July 26 to take on the women’s hammer throw qualification with group A at 7:25 a.m. ET and group b at 8:55 a.m. The start lists for the women’s hammer throw qualification are still to be announced.

The World University games will be streamed live on FISU.TV.

Cavalier Competition Schedule (*Times are ET)

Friday, July 25

3:35 a.m. ET | Javelin Qualification (Christiana Ellina)

Saturday, July 26

7:25 a.m. ET | Hammer Throw Qualification Group A

8:55 a.m. ET | Hammer Throw Qualification Group B

2:20 p.m. ET | Javelin Throw Final

Sunday, July 27

5:35 a.m. ET | Hammer Throw Final

Italics – qualification required