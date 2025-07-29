Three Cavaliers Named GCAA All-America Scholars

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the third time in program history Virginia men’s golf had three student-athletes recognized as Cobalt Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-America Scholars. Paul Chang, Josh Duangmanee and Bryan Lee were each honored for their academic prowess on Tuesday (July 29).

It marks the third-straight year and the eighth time in the last 10 years Virginia men’s golf has placed multiple players on the annual GCAA All-America Scholar list. Lee was acknowledged for his work on the course and classroom for the second time, becoming the eighth UVA golfer to be a two-time honoree.

3rd time in program history we've had 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 @GolfCoachesAssn All-America Scholars in the same year! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/X1tkczjNpt — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) July 29, 2025

Earlier this summer, the trio was listed on the ACC All-Academic Team and Chang took home College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors. As a team, Virginia boasted a 3.32 GPA in the spring semester.

Virginia is coming off the best season in program history, capturing the program’s first ever ACC Championship and finishing as the National Runner-Up in NCAA match play.

To be eligible for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

556 NCAA Division I athletes from 190 schools earned 2024-25 Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar honors.

Established in 1958, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) is the professional organization of men’s collegiate golf coaches. The GCAA’s mission is to support its member coaches from six divisions, including the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA, by creating educational opportunities, providing resources, and promoting its members with the purpose of enhancing their overall performance as coaches, mentors, and teachers. The GCAA also recognizes the excellence and achievements of its members and their student-athletes in academic, athletic, and civic endeavors.