Cavaliers Set for USATF Outdoor National Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six current and former members of the Virginia men’s track and field program are set to compete at the USATF Championships at Hayward Field in in Eugene, Ore. from Thursday (July 31) through Sunday (August 3) as Shane Cohen, Derek Johnson, Gary Martin, Nate Mountain, Wes Porter and Henry Wynne compete in the senior division.

Coming off an impressive junior season, Gary Martin is set to toe the line in the men’s 1500-meters. Martin finished fifth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the event clocking 3:47.58. Last time out at Hayward Field, Martin clocked the No.2 all-dates outdoor mile time at the Prefontaine Classic crossing the line in 3:49.73.

Cavalier alumni including Wes Porter and Henry Wynne will also be in the field for the first round of the men’s 1500-meters scheduled for 6:33 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 31. The 2023 ACC Outdoor Championships gold and silver medalist and Virginia alums, Nate Mountain and Derek Johnson, are set to compete in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase at 6:03 p.m. PT on Thursday. The 2024 NCAA Outdoor 800-meter Champion, Shane Cohen, will be in the field in the first round of the men’s 800-meters set to go off at 2:55 p.m. PT on Thursday.

The USATF Championships will be streamed live on USATF.TV, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Live results can be found at results.usatf.org.

Cavalier Competition Schedule (*Times are Pacific)

Thursday, July 31

2:55 p.m. PT | 800m First Round (Shane Cohen)

6:03 p.m. PT | 3000m SC First Round (Derek Johnson, Nate Mountain)

6:33 p.m. PT | 1500m First Round (Gary Martin, Wes Porter, Henry Wynne)

Friday, August 1

4:42 p.m. PT | 800m Semifinal

Saturday, August 2

1:26 p.m. PT | 800m Final

1:30 p.m. PT | 1500m Final

2:40 p.m. PT | 3000m SC Final

Italics – qualification required