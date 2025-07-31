Bracey Tabbed Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List Nominee

ATLANTA – Virginia linebacker Stevie Bracey has been to the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, the Wuerffel Foundation announced Thursday (July 31). The award recognizes the top Football Subdivision (FBS) player who best exemplifies community service, academic excellence and athletic achievement.

Widely regarded as college football’s premier award for community service, the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy celebrates student-athletes who use their platforms to serve others and create positive change. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner and University of Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who turned his football success into a lifelong mission of service, the award reflects his legacy of leadership and humanitarianism. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the trophy’s founding.

Bracey, who was also named to the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team earlier this month, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving the Charlottesville community through a wide range of volunteer efforts. He regularly reads to students at local elementary schools and has participated in initiatives such as “Sleep Out Cville,” an event aimed at raising awareness about homelessness by spending a night outside to better understand its challenges. Bracey has also been deeply involved with HooThon, a fundraiser supporting UVA Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network, and frequently visits young patients at the hospital. His volunteerism extends to organizations like Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and Fish and Loaves Food Pantry. Bracey also joined teammates in supporting Operation Christmas Child, helping prepare and wrap 341 gift boxes for children in need.

“Every year, I’m deeply moved by these student-athletes,”,” said Danny Wuerffel. “They lead with their heart. Each of our nominees is making a real difference in the lives of others, and their stories remind us what true greatness looks like.”

For the second consecutive year, the Wuerffel Foundation is partnering with Allstate to unite college football’s top community service honors through the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. Eleven student-athletes from the Watch List will be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and serve as semifinalists for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.

The 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, with input from a fan vote. The 2025 recipient will also serve as Captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12, airing on ESPN. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will follow on Jan. 31, 2026, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.