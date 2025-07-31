Virginia Announces Notable Women’s Recruiting Class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia track and field program announced the women’s signing class for the 2025-26 season on Thursday (July 31). The women’s class features a total of 13 athletes, including three transfers and two international student-athletes.

“Coming off an outstanding win at the 2025 ACC Outdoor Championships, we look forward to adding a well-rounded group of women to our roster,” said Virginia Track and Field Program Director Vin Lananna. “We believe the following first year and transfer student-athletes will make an immediate impact and help us continue to compete at the highest level and look to defend the ACC team title.”

Continuing to add talent in the throws, the Cavaliers bring in Aixa Corbacho and Charlotta Sandkulla. A native of Madrid, Spain, Corbacho recently won the Spanish U20 hammer throw championship with her mark of 60.82m. A native of Vaasa, Finland, Sandkulla finished runner-up in the hammer throw championship at the Tour de Hammer Tammela with her mark of 69.37m.

The distance group continues to add depth as the Cavaliers add Sadie Adams, Abby Faith Cheesemen and Katie Payne to the roster. A native of Crozet, Va., Adams brings her talent up the road from The Covenant School to UVA as she finished the previous two seasons ranked in the top 10 in the state of Virginia in the distance events. Cheesemen and Payne also have multiple state championship titles to their name hailing from Bell Buckle, Tenn. and Wilmington, Del.

The women’s incoming class will feature 11 first year, three transfers and two international student athletes. Between men and women, the Virginia Track and Field program will add a total of 34 student-athletes, including 11 transfers and three international student-athletes.

“These 34 talented men and women represent all areas of track and field and are a reflection of the hard work of both the staff and the team to create a strong group of future Cavaliers,” said Lananna.

Complete List of Virginia’s 2025-26 Women’s Recruiting Class:

Sadie Adams

Crozet, Ala.

The Covenant School

Freshman

Distance

Hannah Byrd-Lightner

Moorestown, N.J.

Moorestown High School

Freshman

Jumps

Cassie Callis

Nashville, Tenn.

Lipscombe Academy

Freshman

Jumps

Adelaid Caron

Woonsocket, R.I.

Woonsocket High School

Freshman

Throws

Kerrigan Chaney

Roanoke, Va.

North Cross School

Freshman

Distance

Abby Faith Cheeseman

Bell Buckle, Tenn.

The Webb School of Bell Buckle

Freshman

Distance

Aixa Corbacho

Madrid, Spain

Freshman

Throws

Ma’Khi Falkquay

Austin, Texas

Akins High School / Houston / Texas State

Junior

Sprints

Katie Payne

Wilmington, Del.

Tatnall High School

Freshman

Distance

Ava Rice

Haymartket, Va.

Battlefield High School

Freshman

Sprints

Charlotta Sandkulla

Vaasa, Finland

Vora Samgymnasium/ Novia University of Applied Sciences

Freshman

Throws

Grace Smith

Atlanta, Ga.

Westminster School / USC

Sophomore

Jumps

Madison Towsend

Atlanta, Ga.

The Westminster School

Freshman

Jumps