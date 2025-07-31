Virginia Announces Notable Women’s Recruiting Class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia track and field program announced the women’s signing class for the 2025-26 season on Thursday (July 31). The women’s class features a total of 13 athletes, including three transfers and two international student-athletes.
“Coming off an outstanding win at the 2025 ACC Outdoor Championships, we look forward to adding a well-rounded group of women to our roster,” said Virginia Track and Field Program Director Vin Lananna. “We believe the following first year and transfer student-athletes will make an immediate impact and help us continue to compete at the highest level and look to defend the ACC team title.”
Continuing to add talent in the throws, the Cavaliers bring in Aixa Corbacho and Charlotta Sandkulla. A native of Madrid, Spain, Corbacho recently won the Spanish U20 hammer throw championship with her mark of 60.82m. A native of Vaasa, Finland, Sandkulla finished runner-up in the hammer throw championship at the Tour de Hammer Tammela with her mark of 69.37m.
The distance group continues to add depth as the Cavaliers add Sadie Adams, Abby Faith Cheesemen and Katie Payne to the roster. A native of Crozet, Va., Adams brings her talent up the road from The Covenant School to UVA as she finished the previous two seasons ranked in the top 10 in the state of Virginia in the distance events. Cheesemen and Payne also have multiple state championship titles to their name hailing from Bell Buckle, Tenn. and Wilmington, Del.
The women’s incoming class will feature 11 first year, three transfers and two international student athletes. Between men and women, the Virginia Track and Field program will add a total of 34 student-athletes, including 11 transfers and three international student-athletes.
“These 34 talented men and women represent all areas of track and field and are a reflection of the hard work of both the staff and the team to create a strong group of future Cavaliers,” said Lananna.
Complete List of Virginia’s 2025-26 Women’s Recruiting Class:
Sadie Adams
Crozet, Ala.
The Covenant School
Freshman
Distance
Hannah Byrd-Lightner
Moorestown, N.J.
Moorestown High School
Freshman
Jumps
Cassie Callis
Nashville, Tenn.
Lipscombe Academy
Freshman
Jumps
Adelaid Caron
Woonsocket, R.I.
Woonsocket High School
Freshman
Throws
Kerrigan Chaney
Roanoke, Va.
North Cross School
Freshman
Distance
Abby Faith Cheeseman
Bell Buckle, Tenn.
The Webb School of Bell Buckle
Freshman
Distance
Aixa Corbacho
Madrid, Spain
Freshman
Throws
Ma’Khi Falkquay
Austin, Texas
Akins High School / Houston / Texas State
Junior
Sprints
Katie Payne
Wilmington, Del.
Tatnall High School
Freshman
Distance
Ava Rice
Haymartket, Va.
Battlefield High School
Freshman
Sprints
Charlotta Sandkulla
Vaasa, Finland
Vora Samgymnasium/ Novia University of Applied Sciences
Freshman
Throws
Grace Smith
Atlanta, Ga.
Westminster School / USC
Sophomore
Jumps
Madison Towsend
Atlanta, Ga.
The Westminster School
Freshman
Jumps