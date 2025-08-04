Robinson Named to Patrick Mannelly Award Preseason Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Bryce Robinson has been named to the 2025 Patrick Mannelly Award preseason watch list, which for the seventh year is presented annually to the top long snapper in college football.

One of 30 long snappers on this year’s list, Robinson transferred to Virginia in January after playing last season at Kennesaw State. In 2024, Robinson appeared in all 12 possible games, finishing with six tackles, including three solo efforts. He also forced a fumble and recovered it at San Jose State (Sept. 14). Prior to his stint at KSU, Robinson, spent three seasons Valdosta State, where he combined for 22 appearances.

The Award, created in 2019, benefits Bernie’s Book Bank, a non-profit organization located in Lake Bluff, Illinois.

Ten semi-finalists will be announced Nov. 17. Those names will be narrowed to three finalists announced Dec. 1 and the winner selected at a live ceremony in Lake Bluffon Dec. 13.