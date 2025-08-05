Cavaliers Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

The Virginia women’s soccer team was named a recipient of the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 16th straight season it was announced by the organization with the release of the annual team winners.

To be eligible for the award, a team must post a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.0 for the academic year and all players on the roster are included in the tally. For the 2024-25 academic year, the Cavaliers posted a team GPA of 3.65.

It was another exceptional year for the Cavaliers academically with 16 players named to the ACC Women’s Soccer All-Academic Team and six players named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) All-District Academic Team.