Cagle Named To Preseason All-ACC Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior forward Maggie Cagle of the Virginia women’s soccer team has been named a preseason All-ACC selection in a vote of the league’s coaches it was announced by the conference office on Thursday (Aug. 7 ).

A three-time All-ACC selection and a 2024 United Soccer Coaches All-Region selection, Cagle led the Cavaliers in goals a year ago (7) and tied for the team lead in assists (5). She ranks fourth among all active Division I players in career assists per game, averaging 0.41 assists per game through her three seasons with Virginia.

Last season, Cagle hit four game-winning goals: at No. 3 Penn State, at JMU, at VCU and against Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. She also assisted on game-winning goals against NC State and SMU. The forward also tallied a goal and an assist as she factored into both goals scored against No. 4 North Carolina last season.

Cagle and the Cavaliers host DC Power of the USL Super League in an exhibition match on Saturday (Aug. 9) with kick set for 8 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. Admission to the exhibition and all home games is free for the 2025 season. Virginia will play its first home game of the regular season against Xavier on August 21.