Cavaliers Announce Addition Of Baker, Denkins And White

Virginia head wrestling coach Steve Garland announced the addition of three new wrestlers to the program on Friday (Aug. 8), with transfers Dom Baker and Wynton Denkins, and freshman Willie White joining the Cavaliers.

Baker and Denkins come to the Virginia program from Campbell, while White joins the Hoos after a successful high school career at South Dade High School in Florida.

“We are very excited about all three of these guys, “ Garland said. “Dom and Wynton are both seasoned guys; NCAA qualifiers who have competed against the best in the nation in their careers. They are ready to make an impact right away. They know how to train and they know how to win. They are a big get for us. Willie is also an extremely talented guy who I think can thrive here with the Paulsons helping him along. He finished his senior year 61-0 with a state title out of a powerhouse school in Florida in Miami South Dade. We were so pumped everything worked out with him.”

The three wrestlers are immediately eligible for competition in the 2025-26 season.

Dom Baker | 165/174 | New Kent, Va. | New Kent HS | Campbell

• Posted a 54-35 record at Campbell over three seasons

• 2024 NCAA qualifier

• Third-place finish at 2025 SoCon Championships

• Seventh-place finish at 2025 Southern Scuffle

• Runner-up at 2024 SoCon Championships

• 2023 SoCon All-Freshman selection

• 2021-22 WIN Magazine Virginia Wrestler of the Year

• 2022 NHSCA National Champion

• Three-time Virginia state champion

Wynton Denkins | 141/149 | Perrysburg, Ohio | Perrysburg HS | Campbell

• Posted a 48-22 record at Campbell over his two seasons

• 2025 NCAA qualifier and went 33-13 on the season

• Finished the 2024-25 season ranked No. 30 nationally at 149 pounds in final NCAA Coaches Rankings

• Third-place finish at 2025 SoCon Championships

• Fourth-place finish at 2025 Southern Scuffle

• 2024 SoCon All-Freshman selection with a 15-9 record

• Posted a 155-12 career record at Perrysburg High School

• 2022 runner-up at Ohio state championships

Willie White | 157/165 | Miami, Fla. | South Dade HS

• Posted a 61-0 record as a senior

• 3x All-American

• 2025 Florida state champion

• 2024 Knockout Christmas Classic champion

• Undefeated national dual team member for Team Florida and Greco All-American