Todd DeSorbo Named Finalist for ASCA Coach of the Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Five coaches whose athletes earned numerous medals at the 2025 World Championships in Singapore have been named finalists for the prestigious ASCA George Haines Coach of the Year award. They are Bob Bowman, Todd DeSorbo, Dave Durden, Braden Holloway and Anthony Nesty.

This award is presented annually to the individual whose coaching effectiveness has contributed the most towards American swimming excellence on the World stage.

DeSorbo coached Team USA 2025 World medalists Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass, Anna Moesch and Claire Curzan.

The 2025 ASCA George Haines Coach of the Year winner will be revealed on September 4 at the ASCA World Clinic Presented by Fitter & Faster at the Reno Peppermill Resort.

The ASCA Coach of the Year has been awarded since 1961. Last year’s ASCA Coach of the Year was Anthony Nesty. The award is named after coaching great George Haines, and has been awarded over the years to trailblazers in the profession such as Doc Counsilman, Eddie Reese, Bob Bowman, Jon Urbanchek and many others.