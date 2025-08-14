Virginia Hosts Georgetown in Final Exhibition Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia’ mens soccer team is set to close preseason play when the Cavaliers welcome Georgetown to Klöckner Stadium for an exhibition game on Friday (Aug. 15), the final of two exhibitions ahead of the 2025 season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Match Day Information Admission to each of Virginia’s exhibition matches is free

For exhibition matches, concession stands will not be open

A clear bag policy will not be enforced and fans are welcome to bring outside food and beverage (excluding alcohol)

Virginia’s exhibition games will not be streamed Every detail counts. pic.twitter.com/IhijwN2Xuh — Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) August 11, 2025 Exhibition Schedule Date Opponent Kickoff Time Saturday, Aug. 9 VMI 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 Georgetown 7 p.m. *All exhibitions will be held at Klöckner Stadium Season Opener/Complimentary Admission

Virginia will open the 2025 season at home when the Cavaliers host San Diego State on Thursday (Aug. 21) at 8 p.m.

University of Virginia Athletics announced (July 1) that all men’s and women’s soccer, women’s lacrosse and softball regular-season home contests will no longer be ticketed and will be complimentary to the general public.

Former season ticket members encouraged to contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) at 434-982-5555 to explore other philanthropic opportunities that align with their passions, make a meaningful impact and continue their support of UVA Athletics. Postseason athletic events for all sports may still be ticketed as dictated by the NCAA. VAF Priority Points determine one’s ranking when assigning season and single-game ticket(s) and parking locations for all home-ticketed athletics events, as well as for postseason athletics events for all sports.