Hoos Expect Improved Depth to Pay Dividends

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Wide receivers on the University of Virginia football team include Jayden Thomas, Jahmal Edrine, Trell Harris, Cam Ross, Eli Wood, Andre Greene Jr., Suderian Harrison, Kam Courtney, TyLyric Coleman, Dillon Newton-Short, Isaiah Robinson and Josiah Abdullah, and each has impressed at one time or another during training camp.

That means Adam Mims, who coaches the Cavaliers’ wideouts, has a lot of decisions to make. Depending on the play call, UVA might have as many as four wideouts on the field at once. Still, there are only so many reps to go around, and competition among the group for playing time is fierce.

“I’m used to it from where I’ve been at,” Thomas, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, said Monday afternoon at the Hardie Center. “And I feel like everybody here, we expect the best from each other. So every day, we’re competing not only against the defense, but against each other, and I feel like Coach Mims does a great job of telling us how to get in that mindset.

“Everything’s earned, not given. So I feel like every day we go out there and we push each other to the best we can be … We love it. We compete with each other every day.”

At some other spots, the depth chart is clearer. Head coach Tony Elliott announced before the start of camp last month, for example, that Chandler Morris was the No. 1 quarterback. But battles for playing time are being waged on the offensive and defensive lines, at tailback, and in the secondary, and that’s what Elliott and general manager Tyler Jones wanted to see when they built the Wahoos’ roster for 2025.

“There’s been a ton of competition,” Elliott said Monday. “Injury has impacted some of that, where we haven’t had the consistent competition, just because guys have been in and out of the lineup. But overall, all the guys are being pushed.”

Since the end of last season, UVA has added 32 transfers, many of whom are linemen. Up front on defense, Elliott said, “I feel like we should be able to roll with like 10 guys, five at each position: five interior and five guys on the edge that we can roll throughout the course of the game to keep guys fresh. And then we can change up looks and we can get some heavier guys on the edge in some packages. We can do a lot more things than we’ve done in the past because we have that depth.”

Linebacker Kam Robinson broke his collarbone about a week into training camp, and he’s expected to miss the Aug. 30 season opener against Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium. That’s left Virginia a little thin at that position, Elliott said, but “overall, it’s a lot more competitive out at practice, which is a good thing.”

The Hoos are heading into their fourth season under Elliott. Multiple times in his first three years Virginia has been in position to win a game, only to falter late. It’s time, Elliott has been telling his players, for the Cavaliers to find ways to win.

At his post-practice availability Monday, Elliott said he believes UVA’s improved “depth will help us be a football team that can finish better in the fourth quarter, because we’ve got guys that haven’t played 100 snaps. As much as we’re talking about building competitive stamina, the body is gonna slow down after about 100 snaps. So I think depth will help us be a little bit fresher. And you notice the teams that are really good in the fourth quarter, a lot of times it’s because they’ve got a lot of depth and they can play guys. They’re the fresher team in the fourth quarter, and then they can lean on people.”

The Cavaliers held their second scrimmage Saturday at Scott Stadium, and Elliott kept his team on the field longer than scheduled.

“We were out there for a good long time on Saturday, and it got hot,” he said. “The sun came out there and I wanted to see what this team was going to do. And this team, they didn’t spit the bit. Now, were there things we got to clean up? Absolutely. But you didn’t see guys trying to tap out. You didn’t see guys trying to find a sideline. And Saturday was by far the hardest day that we’ve had all camp.”