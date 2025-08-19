Cecil Tabbed For U.S. U17 Women’s National Team Friendlies

Pearl Cecil has been called up again! She's been tabbed for duty with the U.S. U17 Women's National Team for friendlies against Spain in the final action before FIFA U17 Women's World Cup rosters are selected.#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/kUU8ciUkNH — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) August 19, 2025

Freshman defender Pearl Cecil has been tabbed for the U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team roster for a pair of friendlies in Spain it was announced by U.S. Soccer on Tuesday (Aug. 19).

The matches will take place on August 28 and August 31at Stadi Olimpic Cailo Cano in Alicante, Spain. Both contests kick at 5 a.m. ET. The trip is the final training camp and matches before U.S. head coach Katie Schoepfer selects the 21-play roster for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco (Oct. 17 – Nov. 8).

Cecil is one of seven collegiate freshmen on the roster for the friendlies. She has previous experience on multiple U.S. Women’s National Team youth rosters, including competing with the U-17 team at Concacaf qualifying tournament this past April. In that tournament, Cecil captained the team for its match against Honduras, a contest in which the defender also scored.