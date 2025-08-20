Trio of Cavaliers Earn Preseason Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Chandler Morris (Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award), Antonio Clary (Comeback Player of the Year) and Jahmal Edrine (Senior Bowl Top 300) have been named to various preseason watch lists.

Morris was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list, which annually recognizes the nation’s top offensive player from the state of Texas or currently plays for Division I institution in Texas. Morris transferred to UVA in January after a prolific 2024 season at North Texas, where he started in all 13 games and quarterbacked the nation’s No. 3 offense in yards per game (488.7). A native of Highland Park, Texas, Morris completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Mean Green. His 31 TD passes were good for fourth among all players nationally. Morris also led the country with four 400-yard passing performances and also set UNT single-season records for passing attempts (512), passing yards per game (314.5), total offense (4,104) and TD responsibility (35). For his career, Morris has completed 526 passes, including 47 touchdowns, and accumulated 6,207 yards through the air. Prior to his tenure at UNT, Morris played at TCU (2021-23) and Oklahoma (2020).

This fall camp, Morris was also named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch lists.

Clary was named to the College Football Comeback Player of the Year preseason watch list by College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press and Fiesta Sports Foundation. Clary, who has overcome multiple injuries throughout his college career dating back to 2019, missed six games last season, including the final three due to season-ending surgery. Prior to sustaining his injury in 2024, Clary averaged 10.3 tackles per game, good for second in the ACC and 11th among all FBS players. He also led or co-led the Cavaliers in tackles in each of their first four games last season.

Edrine is one of 42 ACC players to be named to the first-ever Senior Bowl Top 300 List. The Panini Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 76 years and is slated for Jan. 31, 2026. Edrine enrolled at UVA in January after stops at Florida Atlantic (2021-22) and Purdue (2023-24). Last season, Edrine averaged 15.9 yards per reception, the seventh highest among all Big Ten players. He finished second on Purdue’s 2024 squad in receiving yards (365) and third in receptions (23). In 2022 at FAU, Edrine hauled in 39 receptions, including six TDs, for 570 yards.

Virginia’s season begins Saturday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m., when the Cavaliers host Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium. Single-game tickets are on sale for as low as $17 on UVAtix.com.