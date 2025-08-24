No. 17 Cavaliers Douse The Flames With 2-0 Victory

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A pair of goals from Lia Godfrey and Allie Ross in the final 13 minutes of the game were the difference on Sunday (Aug. 24) as No. 17 Virginia (3-0-0) shut out Liberty (2-1-1) by a score of 2-0 at Osborne Stadium.

FINAL | UVA 2, LU 0 The Hoos post a third straight shutout of 2025 behind a pair of second-half goals at Liberty.#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/9ze4G2xUzT — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) August 24, 2025

GOALS

77’ – UVA: Lia Godfrey (free kick)

85’ – UVA: Allie Ross (Ella Carter, Meredith McDermott)

HOW IT HAPPENED

After playing Liberty to a stalemate through the first 45 minutes, despite the Cavaliers having an 11-to-3 advantage in shots, Virginia came out in the second half continuing to pressure the Flames.

The breakthrough came in the 77th minute for the Hoos. Midfielder Ella Carter was fouled 28 yards out to set up a free kick for the Hoos. With the ball set up near middle of goal, Lia Godfrey lined up and drove her kick over the wall and into the upper right corner for the 1-0 lead.

Lia Godfrey converts off a free kick again! Hoos lead Liberty 1-0!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/KCMKYLK1to — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) August 24, 2025

Virginia doubled the lead eight minutes later with a strike from Allie Ross in the 85th minute. A throw in found its way to the feet of Meredith McDermott who lay the ball off to Ella Carter on a run toward the box. Carter immediately played the ball ahead to Allie Ross in the penalty area who turned around a defender and sent the shot in back toward the right post for the 2-0 lead.

Allie Ross finds the back of the net for the second straight game! Hoos up 2-0 at Liberty!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/cfevQuOnRE — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) August 24, 2025

NOTES ON THE GAME

Virginia improved to 17-0-0 all-time against Liberty and posted its sixth consecutive shutout in the series.

Lia Godfrey scored off a free kick in back-to-back games – her seventh game winner and 19th career goal.

Allie Ross scored for the second straight match and notched her 13th career goal.

Viki Safradin posted her fourth consecutive shutout dating back to last season.

Safradin moved is now tied for eighth all-time at UVA in career shutouts with her 11th career clean sheet.

FROM ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH RON RAAB

“It was a good team win today. Liberty is a well-organized, competitive team that is difficult to break down and will be a tough team to play all season. We were a bit sloppy in possession during the first half, but had some better moments in the second that resulted in two quality goals. We’re pleased we had a number of different players contribute with good minutes and that will only help us as we progress through the season.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns home to host Charlotte on Thursday (Aug. 28) with a 7 p.m. kick at Klöckner Stadium. The game against the 49ers begins a five-game home stand for the Cavaliers.