Cross Country Kicks Off 2025 Campaign at Spider Alumni Open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs are set for their season-opening races as the Cavaliers travel to Pole Green Park in Richmond, Va. to compete in the Spider Alumni Open on Saturday (Aug. 30).

How to Follow

The 2025 Spider Alumni Open will not be streamed. Live results are available at Blue Ridge Timing and VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Men’s 6k race at 9:15 a.m.

Women’s 4k race at 9:50 a.m.

Rankings

The Virginia men enter the season ranked No.6 in the USTFCCCA preseason national poll while the women’s team checked in at No.20. The ACC Preseason Coaches Poll placed the Cavalier men at No.2 and the women at No.5.

Noting the Cavaliers…