Virginia Coasts Past Chanticleers in 48-7 Season-Opening Victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s football team opened the season in commanding fashion Saturday, rolling to a 48-7 victory over Coastal Carolina before an appreciative crowd at Scott Stadium.

On a picturesque late-summer evening, the Cavaliers supplied a wide variety of highlights. Chandler Morris passed for two touchdowns, James Jackson and Kevon Gray each recovered a fumble, Caleb Hardy blocked a punt, Ethan Minter intercepted a pass, Cam Ross returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD, Trell Harris had a spectacular one-handed 48-yard reception, Will Bettridge kicked two field goals, and Daniel Sparks averaged 64.7 yards on eight punts.

Virginia totaled 454 yards on offense and held Coastal to 254 yards. The Chanticleers (0-1) rushed for only 91 yards.

“I thought we played complementary football,” head coach Tony Elliott said after the first of the Wahoos’ seven games at Scott Stadium this fall.

This is Elliott’s fourth season at UVA, where his roster includes 54 newcomers. One of the highlights of Elliott’s third season was Virginia’s 43-24 win over Coastal in Conway, S.C. Until Saturday, that was the most points the Cavaliers had scored in a game under Elliott, but they surpassed that total early in the fourth quarter.

Bettridge’s 32-yard field goal made it 45-7 with 11:13 to play, and he connected from 41 yards to close the scoring at the 7:03 mark.

Virginia’s offense sputtered for much of the first quarter. Once the Cavaliers settled into a rhythm, however, they moved the ball almost at will. They led 28-0 after a first half in which Morris passed for 239 yards, and they pushed their lead to 35 points before the Chanticleers finally scored later in the third quarter.

Moments after Coastal’s only touchdown, Ross became the first Cavalier since 2019 to return a kickoff for a touchdown. A graduate transfer from JMU, Ross also impressed as a wide receiver, catching seven passes for 124 yards and one TD.

An injury to Morris early in the third quarter marred the Cavaliers’ win. He took a hit to his non-throwing shoulder at the end of a 28-yard run to the Coastal 2 and had to leave the game. A graduate transfer from North Texas, Morris didn’t return, and redshirt freshman Daniel Kaelin took over at quarterback.

Elliott said it appeared that Morris had hurt his AC joint. Morris finished 19-for-27 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and he wasn’t intercepted. He also rushed for 50 yards.

“We’ll get it re-evaluated in the morning,” Elliott said of Morris’ injury, “but we just wanted to be very cautious there.”

While he was lying on the ground, Morris acknowledged that he should have slid to avoid getting hit, Elliott said, “but that’s the competitor that he is. He also said, ‘Coach, I saw the end zone. I wanted to score.’ So that’s the kind of player that he is, but we’re encouraged and very hopeful for next week.”

The Hoos’ defense dominated for most of the game. Landon Danley, starting at linebacker in place of the injured Kam Robinson, led Virginia with seven tackles, and end Fisher Camac, a transfer from UNLV, had five stops.

Four tailbacks had at least seven carries apiece for Virginia, and they combined for 123 yards rushing. J’Mari Taylor, a transfer from North Carolina Central, rushed for two touchdowns, and Harrison Waylee, a transfer from Wyoming, ran for one score.

💪 J'Mari Taylor punches in our first TD of the season! 0:01 1st | UVA 7, CCU 0 📺 ACC Network pic.twitter.com/ysTZK5mzIg — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) August 30, 2025

Wideout Jahmal Edrine, a transfer from Purdue, scored Virginia’s other touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Morris late in the second quarter.

UP NEXT: The Cavaliers (1-1) head to Raleigh, N.C., where they’ll meet NC State (1-0) next Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The noon game, which won’t count in the ACC standings, will air on ESPN2.

The Wolfpack opened the season Thursday night with a 24-17 win over East Carolina in Raleigh.

UVA has dropped three in a row to NC State, which leads the series 37-22-1. In the most recent meeting between these teams, the Wolfpack won 24-21 at Scott Stadium in 2023.