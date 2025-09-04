Virginia Set To Host Cavalier Classic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (3-0) will open the home portion of 2025 campaign this weekend (Sept. 4-6), when it hosts the annual Cavalier Classic at the Aquatic & Fitness Center. UVA is set to host VCU on Thursday (Sept. 4) at 6 p.m. before closing out the weekend against App State at 2 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 6).
Match Information
Matchup: Virginia vs VCU
Date/Time: Thursday, Sept 4 • 6 p.m.
Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
Matchup: Virginia vs App State
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 • 2 p.m.
Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION
- All matches hosted at the Aquatic and Fitness Center are free to the public.
- Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening one hour before first serve.
- Free Parking will be available across the street at Scott Stadium.
SEASON OVERVIEW
- This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
- In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.
- The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Cavaliers of Virginia and Rams of VCU are meeting for the 37th time in the home opener. UVA leads the all-time series 21-15 and downed Georgetown 3-2 during the last meeting in 2021.
- To close out the weekend, Virginia and App State are facing off for the seventh time. UVA enters the Cavalier Classic having won all six previous meetings.
- For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.
HOT START HOOS
- By sweeping the opening weekend at the DC Challenge, UVA starts the year at 3-0 for the second consecutive season.
- The last time that Virginia opened back-to-back campaigns at 3-0 was in 2013 and 2014.
- Virginia has not opened a season by going 4-0 since 2014, when the Cavaliers won their first six matches.
VIRGINIA WELCOMES NEWCOMERS
- Of UVA’s 16 players on its 2025 roster, six are new to the roster.
- The Cavaliers’ roster features three transfers: Katie Barrier (DS/L) from Tennessee, Vivian Miller (OH) from College of Charleston and Jasmine Robinson (MB) from Virginia Tech.
- Virginia welcomed the freshman trio of Reagan Ennist (OH), Marin Black (MB) and Charlottesville native Caroline Lang (RS/MB) to Grounds this summer.
LOOK HOOS BACK
- The UVA returners are highlighted by seniors Kate Johnson (DS/L), Kadynce Booth (OH) and Kate Dean (MB). Johnson is the only Cavalier who has been in the program all four seasons.
- Meredith Reeg (DS/L), who missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, and Lauryn Bowie (OH/RS) represent the junior class.
- The sophomore class is led by 2024 All-ACC freshman team member Zoey Dood (S) and Becca Wight (RS). Sarah Brodner (OH/RS) and Teagan Hogan (DS/L) round out the rest of the class.
THE YEAR THAT WAS IN ‘24
- The Cavaliers’ 21 wins during the 2024 season were the most by UVA since winning 23 during the 2006 season
- UVA’s 11 ACC wins are the most since winning 11 in 2013.
- Virginia rode the 21 wins to a berth in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. It was the first postseason appearance since making the NCAA Tournament in 1999.