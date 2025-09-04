Virginia Set To Host Cavalier Classic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (3-0) will open the home portion of 2025 campaign this weekend (Sept. 4-6), when it hosts the annual Cavalier Classic at the Aquatic & Fitness Center. UVA is set to host VCU on Thursday (Sept. 4) at 6 p.m. before closing out the weekend against App State at 2 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 6).

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia vs VCU

Date/Time: Thursday, Sept 4 • 6 p.m.

Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Matchup: Virginia vs App State

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 • 2 p.m.

Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION