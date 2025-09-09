ACC Releases Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2025-26 men’s basketball conference schedule on Tuesday (Sept. 9). Virginia will play 18 ACC regular-season games, including nine contests at John Paul Jones Arena.

The 18-game schedule for 2025-26 features two games (home and away) against Virginia Tech and NC State. The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents. Virginia will not play Clemson in the ACC regular season. Finalized dates, tipoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

The top 15 teams in the final league standings will compete in the 2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament March 10-14 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

ACC Home Schedule

The Cavaliers’ home ACC schedule includes contests against Cal (Jan. 6/7), Stanford (Jan. 10), North Carolina (Jan. 24), Pitt (Feb. 3/4), Syracuse (Feb. 7), Miami (Feb. 21), NC State (Feb. 24), Wake Forest (March 3/4) and Virginia Tech (March 7).

ACC Road Schedule

Virginia’s road schedule consists of games at Virginia Tech (Dec. 30/31), NC State (Jan. 3), Louisville (Jan. 13/14), SMU (Jan. 17), Notre Dame (Jan. 27/28), Boston College (Jan. 31), Florida State (Feb. 10/11), Georgia Tech (Feb. 17/18) and Duke (Feb. 28).

As previously announced, Virginia will host Villanova in an exhibition contest on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at JPJ. Tickets will be free of charge for season ticket members. All other seats, except for courtside rows one and two, will be general admission seating for $25. Tickets are currently on sale at uvatix.com.

Fans interested in becoming season-ticket members for Virginia men’s basketball can join the waitlist here. Single-game, group and mini-plan ticket information will be available later in the fall at uvatix.com.

The Landing, UVA’s premium group space in JPJ Arena, will be available to reserve for home games during the 2025-26 season. If interested in reserving one of the spaces or for more information, please contact the ticket sales team at (434) 924-8821.

Group deposits for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season are now LIVE! Fans can place a $100 non-refundable deposit which will be applied towards their group purchase to lock in the chance to select seats before the general public for our most highly-anticipated home games. Submit your deposit here or call the UVA sales team at (434)-924-8821.