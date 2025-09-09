Fourteen Cavaliers Named to USA Swimming National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Swimming, the National Governing Body of the sport of swimming in the United States, announced its 2025-2026 U.S. National Team presented by Toyota.

Fourteen current Cavaliers and alumnae are included on the roster. No other university had more athletes named to the team.

The 14 Cavaliers have qualified in a combined 30 events.

Selections are based on results from the 2024-2025 swim season, ranging from September 1, 2024-August 31, 2025.

“We’re excited for this year’s roster,” USA Swimming National Team Managing Director Greg Meehan said. “We witnessed some strong performances across national and international events this past summer, reinforcing that our team is set up well for the Pan Pacific Championships and future competitions as we look towards LA28.”