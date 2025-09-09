Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Fourteen Cavaliers Named to USA Swimming National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Swimming, the National Governing Body of the sport of swimming in the United States, announced its 2025-2026 U.S. National Team presented by Toyota.

Fourteen current Cavaliers and alumnae are included on the roster. No other university had more athletes named to the team.

The 14 Cavaliers have qualified in a combined 30 events.

Selections are based on results from the 2024-2025 swim season, ranging from September 1, 2024-August 31, 2025.

“We’re excited for this year’s roster,” USA Swimming National Team Managing Director Greg Meehan said. “We witnessed some strong performances across national and international events this past summer, reinforcing that our team is set up well for the Pan Pacific Championships and future competitions as we look towards LA28.”

 

Cavaliers on the 2025-26 National Team Roster

Name Events Grad Year
Jack Aikins 100/200 Back 2026
Katie Christopherson 200 Breast 2028
Claire Curzan 50/100/200 Back 2026
Kate Douglass 50/100 Free; 100/200 Breast; 50 Fly 2023
Cavan Gormsen 400 Free 2027
Katie Grimes 400 Im 2028
Leah Hayes 200/400 IM 2028
Thomas Heilman 100/200 Fly 2029
Tess Howley 200 Fly 2027
David King 200 Back 2028
Maxine Parker 50 Free 2025
Alex Walsh 50/100/200 Breast; 200 IM 2025
Gretchen Walsh 50/100 Free; 50/100 Fly 2025
Emma Weber 50/100 Breast 2026

