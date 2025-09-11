Virginia Announces Promotional Schedule for Fall Sports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics unveiled its 2025 fall Olympic sports promotional schedule Thursday (Sept. 11), featuring promotions for volleyball, field hockey, men’s soccer and women’s soccer home games.

All regular-season home contests for men’s and women’s soccer, women’s lacrosse and softball will feature complimentary admission this season, joining volleyball, field hockey and other Olympic sports that already offer free entry. This initiative supports Virginia Athletics’ broader effort to increase fan engagement and attendance across all sports for the 2025–26 season and beyond.

2025 Fall Olympic Sports Promotional Schedule:

Volleyball

Saturday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. vs Stanford – Youth Day/White Out

Welcoming our young Hoos to our first JPJ match of the season. Fans are encouraged to wear white. Fans wearing white and arriving prior to first serve will receive free Ben & Jerry’s.

Sunday, Oct. 19, 3 p.m. vs Virginia Tech – Smithfield Commonwealth Clash/Orange Out

Wear orange to support your Hoos as they take on in-state rival Virginia Tech. Fans arriving early will receive orange poms to cheer on the Hoos.

Friday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. vs Georgia Tech – Student Appreciation

Students arriving early will receive five Sabre Reward points! All fans who attend wearing a costume are automatically entered into a drawing for a 65-inch 4K TV, with the winner announced between the second and third set break.

Friday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. vs NC State – Heroes Appreciation/Blue Out

Welcoming our Military veterans and First Responders to JPJ, fans who come early will receive Red, White and Hoo koozies! Students attending will receive five Sabre Reward points. All fans arriving early will receive free Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. Thematic promotions will take place throughout the game, including a color guard, national anthem performance and moment of recognition for our heroes.

Field Hockey

Sunday, Sept. 14, 1 p.m. vs JMU – Youth Day

Welcoming our young Hoos to Turf Field. The first kids to arrive prior to the match can check in for Anthem Buddies. The first 100 fans will arrive receive a Cavman plush toy.

Friday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m. vs UNC

Come support the Hoos as they take on storied rival UNC! The first 100 fans arriving early will receive a field hockey bucket hat. Students attending the match will receive five Sabre Reward points.

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 4 p.m. vs Maryland

All students attending this match will receive five Sabre Reward points. Come cheer on your Hoos as they take on former ACC rival Maryland.

Men’s Soccer

Friday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. vs Wake Forest – UVA Students Appreciation

Students will receive FREE Papa John’s pizza and five Sabre Reward points. Pizza available while supplies last.

Saturday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs North Carolina – Campers Reunion and Charlottesville Blues Night

Welcoming our Virginia men’s soccer campers back to Klöckner for this top ACC Matchup! And welcoming the Charlottesville Blues Football Club to Klöckner.

And it’s Sabre Rewards! UVA Students will receive five Sabre Points for attending.

Friday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. vs Notre Dame – Scarf Giveaway

Arrive early! The first 500 fans in attendance will receive the 2025 Virginia soccer scarf. Giveaway located at the Marketing Table.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m. vs Clemson – Senior Night

Arrive early! Virginia men’s soccer will honor the 2025 senior class with a special pre-game ceremony on the field.

And it’s Sabre Rewards! UVA Students will receive five Sabre Points for attending.

Women’s Soccer

Thursday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. vs Duke – Sabre Rewards Night

UVA Students will receive five Sabre Points for attending this ACC home opener.

Sunday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m. vs VCU – Autograph Night

Fans will have the opportunity to have postgame autographs signed by the team.

Saturday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Virginia Tech – Commonwealth Clash

It’s the Commonwealth Clash vs. in-state rival Virginia Tech. Support the Hoos and all of our special groups in attendance ncluding: UVA women’s soccer alumnae, heroes appreciation and UVA Health employees!

And it’s Students Appreciation! UVA students will receive FREE Papa John’s pizza and five Sabre Reward points. Pizza available while supplies last.

Thursday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m. vs Florida State – Scarf Giveaway

Arrive early! The first 500 fans in attendance will receive the 2025 Virginia soccer scarf. Giveaway located at the Marketing Table.

And it’s Sabre Rewards! UVA Students will receive five Sabre Points for attending.

Thursday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. vs. BC – Breast Cancer Awareness Game

Wear pink to help the team support breast cancer awareness.