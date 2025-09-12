Cavaliers Defeat Michigan In Five-Set Thriller

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To open the weekend, the Virginia Volleyball team (5-2) downed the Michigan Wolverines (6-1) in five sets (19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21, 15-11) on Friday night (Sept. 12) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

Lauryn Bowie tallied a match-high 18 kills and a team-best four blocks to pace the Virginia attack on Friday night. In addition to Bowie’s 18 kills, Becca Wight claimed 14 more of her own while Hannah Scott collected a season-high 26 assists. Zoey Dood led the Cavalier defense with 10 digs in the match.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Michigan 25, Virginia 19

The Wolverines hit the ground running by jumping out to a 7-2 advantage in Friday’s opening set. After trading points through the heart of the set, a Vivan Miller kill cut the Michigan lead down to two at 17-15 before the Wolverines closed out the game by grabbing the final three points.

Set 2: Virginia 25, Michigan 22

In a set that saw 14 ties and eight different lead changes, UVA took its first lead of the night on the opening serve thanks to a Michigan service error. The two squads played to a 20-20 tie before Virginia, behind the efforts of Bowie and Kadynce Boothe, tallied five of the last seven points to split the opening two sets.

Set 3: Michigan 25, Virginia 23

The give-and-take battle continued into the third set, where Virginia and Michigan found themselves tied at 6-6. Following the tie, UVA went on an 8-1 run to take the lead at 14-7. Michigan promptly answered by scoring 10 of the 13 points to regain the advantage for good at 17-16. The Cavaliers fended off a pair of set points before Michigan claimed the set on a Serena Nyambio kill.

Set 4: Virginia 25, Michigan 21

The streakiness of the third set carried over into the fourth, as Virginia tallied seven of the first nine points before Michigan responded with the next seven points to take the lead at 8-7. Virginia strung together another 7-2 runs through the middle of the set to take the lead for good at 17-26. The Cavaliers extinguished an attempted Wolverine comeback and grabbed the set on a Bowie kill.

Set 5: Virginia 15, Michigan 11

In the fifth and final set of the night, a Reagan Ennist kill put Virginia out front for good at 4-3. Two more kills from the freshman extended the UVA to five points at 9-4. To end the match, Virginia claimed the final three points, including a solo block from Bowie for the exclamation point.

WITH THE WIN

UVA improves to 1-6 all-time against Michigan.

The second set victory was the first win for the Cavaliers over the Wolverines since 1994.

Virginia improves to 40-20 during August and September in the Shannon Wells era.

MATCH NOTES

The five-set win was UVA’s first of the season.

Michigan-native Zoey Dood tallied 15 assists and 11 digs for her third double-double of the season.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers and Wolverines will close out the weekend set on Saturday (Sept. 13) at 11 a.m. at the Aquatic and Fitness Center. Parking and seating information can be found here.