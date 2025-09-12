Shellenberger Named PLL’s MVP, Attackman of the Year

NEW YORK – University of Virginia men’s lacrosse assistant coach and former standout attackman Connor Shellenberger has been named the 2025 Jim Brown Most Valuable Player, the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announced Friday night (Sept. 12) at its annual awards banquet at the Irving Plaza in New York City. Additionally, Shellenberger was named the Eamon McEneaney Attackman of the Year.

At age 25, Shellenberger is the youngest player ever to win the award and the first Cavalier to be named MVP of the PLL, which held its inaugural season in 2019. A Charlottesville native, he is also only the third UVA player – and the first since 2004 – to earn MVP honors of a professional lacrosse league.

Exceeding expectations IS the standard 👏pic.twitter.com/1gmVW52R66 — New York Atlas (@PLLAtlas) September 13, 2025

Following one of the most accomplished careers in UVA history, Shellenberger was drafted by the New York Atlas in the 2024 PLL Draft. He earned his first All-Star nod as a rookie and, in 2025, was selected again for his second career All-Star appearance. Shellenberger, who finished his career as UVA’s all-time points and assists leader, currently leads the PLL this season in points (46), and is tied for second in both goals (26) and assists (26). He is also second overall in shooting percentage (47.9).

Shellenberger guided the Atlas – the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed – to the 2025 PLL championship game against the Denver Outlaws, the Western Conference’s top seed. The title game between the two teams will commence this Sunday (Sept. 14) at 12:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+ at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

"We got one more thing to take care of Sunday" 🎙️⬇️ from the 2025 MVP pic.twitter.com/a9y81m2WO5 — New York Atlas (@PLLAtlas) September 13, 2025

Shellenberger led UVA to its seventh NCAA championship in 2021, when he was also named the tournament’s most outstanding player. He is the only four-time USILA First Team All-American in program history. At UVA, Shellenberger was also a three-time Tewaaraton Award finalist (2022-24) and the recipient of the USILA’s Lt. Col. JI Turnbull Outstanding Attackman of the Year award in 2024.

The selection process for the PLL’s annual awards consisted of two rounds of voting. In the first round, a players’ vote determined the nominees and finalists for each award, which were previously announced Aug. 18. A second round of voting then took place to decide the winners, with votes cast by PLL coaches, general managers, award namesakes, PLL front office officials, select alumni and media members. Voting concluded Sept. 2, one day after the PLL semifinals were contested.

Often regarded as the best athlete of all time in any sport, Jim Brown dominated in both collegiate football and lacrosse while a student at Syracuse University. A member of the NFL Hall of Fame, the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, and a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player, Brown’s on-field accomplishments are remarkable. To honor Brown’s career, this award is given to the most valuable player.

Behind the performance of Eamon McEneaney, Cornell Lacrosse won back-to-back NCAA titles in 1976 and 1977, with McEneaney winning Most Outstanding Player for his performance in 1977. For his contributions to the game, McEneaney was elected to the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1992 and the NCAA Silver Anniversary Lacrosse Team in 1995. While serving as a Vice President at Cantor Fitzgerald, McEneaney lost his life during the Sept. 11 attacks while in the World Trade Center. In memory of Eamon McEneaney, the award is given to the best attackman.