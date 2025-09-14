Fifth-Ranked Cavaliers Blank VCU With 3-0 Victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (7-0-1) closed out a five-game homestand with a 3-0 victory over VCU (2-4-2) on Sunday (Sept. 14) at Klöckner Stadium.

GOALS

42’ – UVA: Jill Flammia (unassisted)

49’ – UVA: Addison Halpern (Laney Rouse)

60’ – UVA: Maggie Cagle (unassisted)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia’s first goal came in the waning minutes of the half with Jill Flammia converting off a corner in the 42nd minute. The service to the back post was punched by the keeper and then headed back toward the penalty spot in a clearance attempt by a defender. Flammia volleyed the ball into the upper right 90 for the score.

Always ready! Right place, right time for Jill Flammia! Hoos up 1-0 on VCU.#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P3e8jKoRv5 — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 14, 2025

The Cavaliers struck quickly to open the second half, converting a second goal in the 49th minute. Laney Rouse gained possession of the ball outside the right corner of the box and went back on the attack down the right side. As she approached the end line, she played the ball in to Addison Halpern at the near post for the redirect up and in for the 2-0 lead.

Addison Halpern with the redirect for the score to double the lead!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ZNzc9jP81X — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 14, 2025

The third goal came 10 minutes later as Maggie Cagle saved the ball from crossing the end line to the right of the goal. She went on the attack, dribbling through defenders before pulling up as she entered the six and slotting the ball across goal and into the left side netting.

She's just so smooth! Maggie Cagle dances through the defense for the strike! UVA up 3-0 on the Rams.#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/0ATPwPRcZW — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 14, 2025

NOTES ON THE GAME

With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 8-0-2 all time against VCU and 6-0-1 at Klöckner Stadium.

Ellie Sommers made her first appearance with her first start for the Hoos, posting the clean sheet.

The shutout was the sixth of the season for the Cavaliers through the first eight games.

Addison Halpern’s goal was the first collegiate goal for the freshman.

Maya Carter made the first start of her career as she opened the game at center back for the Hoos.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“It was a tricky game, coming off the win on Thursday and VCU had the whole week off. It was great to get the win. Our quality wasn’t as good as we would have all liked; we left a lot of goals out there by not putting our shots on goal. Some of our overall quality in and around the attacking third wasn’t as sharp as it needs to be. But, we’re happy with the win. It was a good week for us. Now we have a full week to prepare to go on the road.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia heads out on the road in ACC play for the next two weeks, beginning with a contest at Syracuse next Saturday (Sept. 20). Kick in that contest with the Orange is set for 7 p.m.