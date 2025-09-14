No. 3 Virginia Hosts JMU on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team is set to host JMU for and One Love Youth Day on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

HOW TO WATCH

Live coverage of Sunday’s game will be broadcast on ACCNX. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAFieldHockey).

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Preseason and Week 1 Poll

Virginia has been ranked in the top 10 of the NFHCA poll since the Week 1 poll of the 2022 season

Freshman Lauren Sloan was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/2) for impressive collegiate debut scoring one goal and contributing one assist in Virginia’s win over No.17 Penn State

Junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/9) after recording two shutouts in route to 1-0 victories against No.12 Ohio State and No.18 Rutgers

Sophomore Catalina Quinteros and senior Madison Orsi come off of netting game winners in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge

Virginia has come out on top the previous three times the teams have met in the last five years: 2023 (3-2), 2022 (3-2, OT), 2020 (5-2)

Virginia enters the match up undefeated (3-0) while JMU is 4-2 this season



ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers return to action for two top five match-ups, first at Turf Field against No. 4 Boston College on Friday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. Then they’ll head north to take on No. 5 Syracuse on Sunday, Sept. 21, at noon. Admission is free for all regular-season contests at Turf Field.