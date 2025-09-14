Shellenberger, Dickson Help Atlas to PLL Championship

HARRISON, N.J. – Former Virginia attackmen Connor Shellenberger and Xander Dickson and fellow members of the New York Atlas defeated the Denver Outlaws 14-13 in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) championship game Sunday afternoon (Sept. 14) at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. In addition to competing professionally, Shellenberger currently serves as an assistant coach at his alma mater.

The result marked the franchise’s first-ever championship and extended a streak of four consecutive years with at least one former UVA player on the PLL championship team. Attackman Matt Moore played for the back-to-back champion Utah Archers in 2023 and 2024, accompanied by long-stick midfielder Jared Conners in 2023. Midfielder Ryan Conrad, meanwhile, was part of the Waterdogs’ 2022 championship run.

Sunday’s title game was close throughout as it featured seven tied scores. The two teams were separated by no more than two goals for nearly the final 24 minutes of play.

Big time game.

Big time players. @cshellenberger_ and Jeff Teat have combined for 9 points so far in the first half. pic.twitter.com/8dIUwYg58r — New York Atlas (@PLLAtlas) September 14, 2025

Shellenberger, who at age 25 was crowned the youngest Most Valuable Player in the history of the PLL Friday evening (Sept. 12), finished with two goals and two assists – all of which came in the first half.

MVP ➡️ MVP @cshellenberger_ finds Teater for our second of the day! 📺 ABC | ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/3JO88F3bF3 — New York Atlas (@PLLAtlas) September 14, 2025

Dickson scored the Atlas’ opening goal of the afternoon on a stepdown low-to-low shot that zipped past Outlaw goalkeeper Logan McNaney. While chasing an opposing player from behind amid an Outlaw clear attempt in the second quarter, Dickson suffered what appeared to be a substantial lower-body injury. The game was paused as medical officials attended to Dickson, who was carried off on a spine board with his lower leg in a supportive wrap and did not return.

WELCOME TO THE 'SHIP, @XanderDickson 🔥👏 The Slim Reaper gets our first of Championship Sunday. Live NOW on ABC/ESPN+

📺: https://t.co/IOdqlKAy8c pic.twitter.com/rcbFzK2mUV — New York Atlas (@PLLAtlas) September 14, 2025

Shellenberger and Dickson were both members of the Cavaliers’ 2021 NCAA championship team, when Shellenberger was also crowned the tournament’s most outstanding player. In 2023, Dickson became UVA’s first-ever player to recorded 60 goals in a single season – a program record at the time.