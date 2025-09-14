No. 3 Cavaliers Cruise Past JMU 4-1 on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (4-0, 0-0 ACC) remains undefeated after cruising past JMU (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) 4-1 on Sunday (Sept. 14) at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

Goals (Assist)

42:17 Virginia — Emma Watchilla (unassisted)

44:46 JMU — Ava Drezler-Amey (unassisted)

50:15 Virginia — Mary Adams (Mia Abello)

51:51 Virginia — Mia Abello (Lauren Kenah, Sloan Davidson)

53:18 Virginia — Riley Savage (unassisted)

HOW IT HAPPENED

With one shot by Virginia freshman Mary Adams to report in the first quarter, the battle in the midfield was tight. The fight continued as the Cavaliers earned three corners while JMU garnered two, though neither team was able to convert.

After an uneventful first half of play, junior Emma Watchilla found the back of the net with just three minutes remaining in the third quarter to put the Cavaliers on the board first. JMU waisted no time as sophomore Ava Drexler-Amey leved the score with 15 second remaining in the third.

With one quarter of play remaining, the score remained equal at 1-1. Virginia proceeded to score three goals in three minutes. All three goals came on one of the Cavaliers six earned penalty corners in the final quarter alone. Taking the corner, Adams ultimately found the back on the set piece with the assist from junior Mia Abello. This marks the first goal of Adams’ collegiate career. On the following corner, Abello netted her own to put Virginia up 3-1. Topping things off, freshman Riley Savage scored her first goal of the season and of her collegiate career poking one in at the end to further cement the Virginia victory. All four goal scorers recorded their first of the season.

Starting in goal, Virginia’s Nilou Lempers recorded three saves while facing four shots on goal while Molly Schreiner, of JMU recorded three saves after facing seven shots on goal.

NOTES

Freshman Mary Adams and Riley Savage recorded their first career goals

Junior Mia Abello netted her first goal of the season and 10 th of her career

of her career Junior Emma Watchilla recorded her first goal of the season eighth of her career

Virginia goalkeeper, Nilou Lempers recorded three saves

JMU goalkeeper, Molly Schreiner, recorded three saves

Virginia held the edge in both shots (20-5) and shots on goal (7-4)

Virginia earned 11 corners while JMU was held to two



FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN

“Going into the game we knew it was a local rivalry which is never easy. In the third and fourth quarter huddle we just said who wants it more and we found a way. It wasn’t our best game today but we did find a way to flip a switch and execute a little better. I think that made the difference. We obviously had more possession and more control but we didn’t finish as cleanly as we would like to. Going into ACC play we need to make sure our basics are perfect.”



ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers ​will be back in action as the team begins ACC play at home against No. 4 Boston College on Friday, Sept.19 before heading north to take on No. 5-ranked Syracuse on Sunday, Sept.21. Admission is free for all regular-season contests at Turf Field.