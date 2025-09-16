Ten Cavaliers Named to 2026 Pan Pacific Championship Roster

Seven members of the 2025-26 Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams were selected along with three alumnae. The 10 Cavaliers qualified to compete in 22 events.

Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass were two of six women to qualify for four or more events. Also earning invitations are Jack Aikins, Claire Curzan, Katie Grimes, Leah Hayes, Thomas Heilman, Tess Howley, Alex Walsh and Emma Weber. This will be the first time competing at the Pan-Pacs for all of the Cavalier swimmers.

The roster was comprised based on results of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, World Aquatics Junior Championships, World University Games, Toyota National Championships, and TYR Summer Championships. Thirty-two international medalists from this past summer make the Pan Pacific Championships team, as well as 15 athletes age 20 and under.

These will be the first Pan-Pacs to be held on US soil since 2010, and the first to be held since the 2018 Tokyo Championships.

“It was exciting to watch this roster come together across five competitions this summer, and it will be great for these athletes to represent our country on home soil next August,” said USA Swimming National Team Managing Director Greg Meehan. “Selecting the team from results this summer allows these athletes and their coaches to train and prepare for one primary competition in the summer of ’26. I’m confident in this team as we look ahead to Irvine, which will be the first senior international competition on U.S. soil since 2010. This meet should play a huge role in the lead up to a home Olympics in LA28.”