Carter Named ACC Offensive Player Of The Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior midfielder Ella Carter has been named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week the league office announced on Tuesday (Sept. 16) with the release of its weekly honors.

Carter was big in the Cavaliers’ win over No. 2 Duke last week, hitting the game-winning goal and assisting on the third goal in Virginia’s 3-1 win over the Blue Devils. She also was a big part of posting a shutout of VCU on Sunday as she helped limit the Rams to one shot for the contest.

Carter and the Cavaliers return to action on Saturday (Sept. 20), heading out on the road for an ACC contest at Syracuse. Kick is set for 7 p.m. on ACCNX.