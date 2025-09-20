Fast Start Propels Cavaliers to 48-20 ACC Opening Win Over Stanford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia fielded its first football team in 1888, Stanford in 1891. More than 130 years later, those universities finally met on the football field, and it was not an occasion the Cardinal will look back on fondly.

For the second straight weekend, fans at Scott Stadium witnessed an offensive tour de force by the home team. The Cavaliers, who gained 700 yards against William and Mary on Sept. 13, didn’t quite hit that mark Saturday night against Stanford. But they were facing a Power Four opponent this time, not an FCS foe, and they were plenty productive in a 48-20 rout of the Cardinal.

In front of an announced crowd of 36,223, Virginia finished with 590 yards on offense—384 passing and 206 rushing—and didn’t turn the ball over. Standouts abounded for the Wahoos in their ACC opener, with quarterback Chandler Morris and wide receiver Trell Harris shining especially brightly.

Morris, a graduate transfer who’s in his first season at UVA, completed 23 of 31 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those TD passes were to Harris, who’s in his second year at Virginia. Harris finished with four receptions for 145 yards, and his three first-quarter TDs helped stake Virginia to a 21-7 lead.

UVA’s defense did its part, too, sacking quarterback Ben Gulbranson five times and holding tailback Micah Ford to 44 yards on 13 carries. A week earlier, Ford had rushed for 157 yards in the Stanford’s ACC opener, a 30-20 win over Boston College.

Filling in for the injured Daniel Sparks, Elijah Slibeck handled kickoffs and punts for the Cavaliers and acquitted himself well.

“Just good, complementary football,” UVA head coach Tony Elliott said of his team’s performance.

In improving the program’s all-time record in night games at Scott Stadium to 43-22-1, Virginia never trailed against Stanford (1-3, 1-1).

UVA scored a touchdown on each of its first four possessions Saturday night. At the end of a first half in which the Hoos gained 401 yards on offense, they led 28-14. Their advantage could have been greater, but Will Bettridge missed a 25-yard field goal attempt with UVA leading 28-7 late in the second quarter.

Stanford capitalized on that miss, driving 80 yards for its second touchdown.

Morris completed 15 of 19 passes for 279 yards in the first half. His completions included touchdown passes of 3, 75 and 27 yards to Harris, and Morris ran for another first-half score.

UVA pulled away in the second half, getting two field goals from Bettridge and touchdowns from tight end Sage Ennis and wideout Eli Wood.

The game marked the 2025 debut of UVA linebacker Kam Robinson, a junior who missed the first three games while recovering from a broken collarbone. Robinson made a team-high seven tackles and recovered a fumble that defensive tackle Jason Hammond forced on a fourth-quarter sack. Defensive end Daniel Rickert recorded two sacks to lead Virginia in that category.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Next up for Virginia (3-1 overall, 1-0 ACC) is a visit from No. 7 Florida State (3-0 overall). In a game to air on ESPN, they’ll meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Scott Stadium, with the Jefferson-Eppes trophy going to the winner.

The Cavaliers, 4-15 all-time against the Seminoles, have won two of the past three games in the series. In the teams’ most recent meeting, in 2019, UVA rallied for a 31-24 victory over FSU at Scott Stadium.

The Hoos’ first victory in the series came on Nov. 2, 1995, at Scott Stadium, where they held on for a 33-28 win over the No. 2 Seminoles. FSU entered the game with a 29-0 record in ACC play.

This will be the ACC opener for the Noles, who crushed Kent State 66-10 on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.