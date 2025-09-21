Cavaliers Turn Their Attention to Seminoles

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In the middle of his postgame address in the home locker room, University of Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott glanced at the time and saw it was 11:01 p.m.

“You’ve got 59 minutes to enjoy this,” a smiling Elliott told his players late Saturday night after UVA’s 48-20 victory over Stanford at Scott Stadium.

Sunday is usually a day off for UVA players, though many study film on their own. But the Cavaliers’ next game is on Friday, not Saturday, and so they’ll convene on Sunday to prepare for a much-anticipated clash with a top-10 opponent.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Virginia (3-1 overall, 1-0 ACC) hosts No. 7 Florida State (3-0, 0-0) at Scott Stadium.

“I’m pumped,” said UVA defensive tackle Jason Hammond, who’s from Miami Gardens, Fla.

Had the Wahoos not stumbled Sept. 6 in a 35-31 non-conference loss at NC State, they would be unbeaten, and that defeat still hurts, Hammond said. “But I think this is our opportunity to show the world what Virginia football can do.”

Elliott spent 11 years as a Clemson assistant before coming to UVA in December 2021, and during his tenure at his alma mater he coached in countless games of this magnitude. His keys to playing well on such a stage?

“One, don’t make it bigger than what it is,” Elliott said. “At the end of the day, it’s a conference game. It’s the next step in the progression. Don’t try to be superhuman, but you’ve got to have a good understanding of your opponent, what you’re going up against, and then you’ve got to prepare to the standard. You’ve got to block out the noise.

“In games like this, I think everybody’s going to be ready. Everybody’s going to be excited. It’s a prime time game. There’s all these things associated with it, but it’s still about the preparation … We’ve got to make sure that we don’t just try to skip the preparation and get to the game thinking that being ready is going to get it done. Because, no, you’re going to have to go out and you’re going to have to play well, take care of the football. The same thing that you had to do tonight versus the team that we played. You’ve got to take care of the ball. You’ve got to protect the quarterback. You’ve got to win the line of scrimmage.”

In their ACC opener, the Cavaliers did all of that. They scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions and never trailed against Stanford (1-3, 1-1).

“Just really pleased with the team effort,” Elliott said. “There’s plenty for us to coach better at and to clean up. But just super proud of the guys showing up with a business-like mentality. They continue to have that each week and they’re playing good complementary football.”

This was the first-ever football game between schools that have each been playing the sport since the late 19th century. It was not an experience the Cardinal will look back on fondly.

For the second straight weekend, fans at Scott Stadium witnessed an offensive tour de force by the home team. The Hoos, who gained a program-record 700 yards against William and Mary on Sept. 13, didn’t hit that mark against Stanford. But they were facing a Power Four opponent this time, not an FCS foe, and they totaled 590 yards on offense—384 passing and 206 rushing—with no turnovers.

“I know I’m a tough critic and everything, but we left a lot out there,” quarterback Chandler Morris said, “and we know that as a unit. We left a ton out there. So we’ve just got to get back in and clean that stuff up, but it gives us confidence moving forward … because we know we’ve got a lot of potential.”

.@HarrisQuentrell STRIKES AGAIN‼️ Our last two plays? Trell TDs 💯 📺 ACC Network pic.twitter.com/PmblDpIv4n — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 20, 2025

Of UVA’s many stars Saturday night, Morris and wide receiver Trell Harris shined brightest. Morris, a graduate transfer who’s in his first season at UVA, completed 23 of 31 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those TD passes were to Harris, who’s in his second year at Virginia. Harris finished with four receptions for 145 yards—both career highs—and his three first-quarter TDs helped stake Virginia to a 21-7 lead.

“It was obviously a crazy experience,” Harris said. “I’ve never had a game like that since high school.”

Morris completed 15 of 19 passes for 279 yards in the first half. His completions included touchdown passes of 3, 75 and 27 yards to Harris.

“It’s easy to be on the same page with him,” Harris said of Morris. “I trust him and he trusts me whenever I give him input. And when he gives me input, I know that I’m going to be in the spot that he wants me to.”

Another wideout, Cam Ross, led Virginia with seven receptions, and tailbacks J’Mari Taylor, Xavier Brown and Harrison Waylee combined to rush for 185 yards. For the first time since 2004, UVA has rushed for at least 200 yards in three consecutive games.

“Even though I’m a wideout by trade, I still want to run the ball,” Elliott said. “The best offenses I’ve been around can effectively run the football. That’s where it starts, and that creates some of the play actions to create some more of the intermediate throws and then also some of the deep shots. So we’re going to need to be able to do both down the stretch.”