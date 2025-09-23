Hoos Looking to 'Control the Controllables'

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — He often counsels his players to simplify their lives, recommending that they limit their time on social media and concentrate on academics and football. With a visit from No. 8 Florida State next up for Virginia, head coach Tony Elliott believes that advice is more timely than ever this week.

At 7 p.m. Friday, UVA (3-1 overall, 1-0 ACC) hosts FSU (3-0, 0-0) in a game to air on ESPN. This will be the teams’ first meeting since 2019, when the Cavaliers rallied to defeat the visiting Seminoles 31-24, and the first time since 2021, when No. 7 Notre Dame came to town, that a top-10 team has played at Scott Stadium.

Moreover, the 30th anniversary of Virginia’s historic win over Florida State, which until that Thursday night had never lost an ACC game, is approaching.

“So there’s a lot of circumstances that you have to make sure that you can block out so you can focus,” Elliott said Tuesday during his weekly media availability at the Hardie Center.

“And then it’s a quick work week. So the biggest thing for us is just adjusting to the schedule. Sunday is a huge day in preparation and recovery, and we lost our Sunday, so to speak, and we were right back on the practice field on Sunday for a Monday-type practice. Everything’s been condensed, so it’s even more important this week that you simplify your life so you can stay focused.”

Elliott understands, of course, why this week differs from some.

“This is why you play college football,” he said, “to play in games like this. I told the guys this week, I asked them how many of them want to play pro ball and everybody raised their hand. I said, ‘Well, this is the closest thing you’re going to get to it at this level, when you’re playing a team like Florida State. It’s pro ball, and it’s a game of inches, and you’ve got to win in tight spaces.’

“So I think the guys are excited. And then this is also an opportunity for us to kind of see where we’re at, like how much progress have we really made when you’re going against a team like Florida State.”

Virginia’s veterans include tight end Sage Ennis, who graduated from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Fla., not far from the FSU campus.

Ennis, who earned two degrees from Clemson before transferring to UVA in 2024, said he’s heard from some of his high school coaches about the upcoming game.

He was on Clemson teams that played the Seminoles, “so to me at the end of the day it’s just another opponent,” Ennis said. “It is special in the fact that I have people reaching out to me, and they’re kind of like, ‘Hey, I hope you’re doing good, but I can’t root for you this weekend.’ But at the end of the day, it is what it is. They’re another opponent, and they’re on our schedule, so we’ve got to go play them.”

The Wahoos can’t afford to get caught up in the hype surrounding this game, Ennis said. In the end, he said, the most important thing is “what we do. And so if we want to go out there and we want to get the result that we want, we have to execute, we have to perform, we have to do all the little things, all the details, be precise in what we’re doing, give great effort, and understand all of that is on us. We need to control the controllables.”

The Hoos’ most recent victory over a top-10 opponent came in 2023, when they defeated North Carolina at Kenan Stadium.

FRESH START: Florida State’s starting quarterback, Tommy Castellanos, leads an offense that’s averaging an ACC-best 628.7 yards per game.

Castellanos transferred to FSU this year from Boston College, where he started 20 games in 2023 and ’24. Virginia went 1-1 against Castellanos when he was at BC.

As a Seminoles, he’s completed 71.1 percent of his passes, and he’s averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

“He’s always been really good, a very dynamic player,” Elliott said. “We learned that firsthand a couple years ago up at BC, when we got a lead at half, and then he just takes over in the second half. So very dynamic, but what you’re seeing is a lot of confidence. He’s playing with a lot of confidence. He looks very decisive … Decisive on when he needs to pull it down and run it, and then when he’s in space he just looks like he’s playing a video game, to be honest with you. He’s making people miss.”

The Noles’ offensive coordinator is Gus Malzhan, a former head coach at Arkansas State, Auburn and Central Florida.

“They’re doing what Gus has always done,” Elliott said. “He makes you defend every inch of the field, from sideline to sideline from end zone to end zone.”