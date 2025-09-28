Todd DeSorbo Repeats as Golden Goggle Winner for Coach of the Year

DENVER, Colo. – Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo was named the Coach of the Year at the USA Swimming Foundation’s annual Golden Goggles Awards banquet on Saturday (Sept. 27).

The Golden Goggle Awards, presented by the USA Swimming Foundation, is an awards ceremony that recognizes and honors the accomplishments of swimmers who have represented the United States over the last year. The awards were established in 2004. There are five main categories: Alumni of the Year, Coach of the Year, Relay Performance of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, and Female Athlete of the Year. A selection panel and fan votes determine the winners of each award.

This is the second-straight year that DeSorbo has earned the honor.

DeSorbo coached seven swimmers who were on the US roster at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, winning three individual golds, two silvers and a bronze in addition to leading relays to podium finishes.

“I am so excited to have won a Golden Goggle my second one,” DeSorbo said. “I want to thank USA Swimming for just providing the opportunities to us coaches and to all the athletes and honoring me with this award amongst a lot of other great coaches. It’s pretty special to be a part of this swimming community, both coaches and athletes. This summer was pretty amazing for both us and the entire US contingent. I have to give a special thanks to the athletes, because without them, we’re not here. We’re not being able to be nominated for awards like this, and they’re the reason why we’re here. They’re doing the hard work, and it’s just a tribute to all that hard work and commitment and discipline.”

Additionally, Gretchen Walsh and Claire Curzan were honored as members of the Relay of the Year. Curzan swam in the prelims of the women’s 4×100 Medley Relay at this year’s World Aquatics Championships while Walsh and Douglass were members of the world-record-setting final squad.