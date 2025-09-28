Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Virginia Makes Season Debut in AP Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –Coming off its highest-ranked win at Scott Stadium in the last 20 years, Virginia moved into the Associated Press (AP) poll at No. 24, the organization announced Sunday afternoon (Sept. 28). In a dramatic double-overtime finish, the Cavaliers toppled then-No. 8 Florida State 46-38 this past Friday (Sept. 26). 

Sunday’s announcement marks UVA’s first appearance in the AP top-25 poll since 2019 and the first under Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott. The Cavaliers received votes in the week 2 edition of the AP poll following their 48-7 season-opening rout of Coastal Carolina. 

Up next, Virginia (4-1, 2-0 ACC) travels Louisville (4-0, 1-0 ACC), which received votes in today’s AP poll, for its ACC road opener. Kickoff from L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. 

To ring in UVA Football’s return to the top-25 rankings, Virginia Athletics has announced a 25% off flash sale on single-game tickets for the Cavaliers’ upcoming home contests against Washington State (Oct. 18) and Wake Forest (Nov. 8). Tickets start at $22.50. Fans can also secure two lower-level tickets for just $75 total. 

Discounted group packages, premium seating, and fan experiences are also available for purchase at UVAtix.com. 

Virginia Gameday Designations

Washington State (Oct. 18): Homecomings/Breast Cancer Awareness 
Wake Forest (Nov. 8): Family Weekend/Heroes Appreciation 
Virginia Tech (Nov. 29): Senior Day/Commonwealth Clash 

Up Next

at
Louisville (ACC)
Louisville, Ky.
Football
Watch
Listen
Live Stats

