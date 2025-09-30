Elliott is Recipient of Two National Weekly Coaching Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott was recognized as the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week and the Bear Bryant National Coach of the Week on Tuesday (Sept. 30). The weekly honors come on the heels of Virgina’s upset victory over No. 8 Florida State at Scott Stadium last Friday.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity. Elliott won the weekly award back in 2023 when Virginia defeated then-No. 10 North Carolina for the first road victory over a top 10 opponent in program history.

The American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, presents The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award weekly to a coach for leading their team to an exceptional victory. The National Coach of the Week award is chosen by a committee of national college football media members.

Elliott is one of two coaches in UVA history with multiple top 10 wins (George Welsh – 4) and he now has three wins over top 25 opponents in the last three seasons. The win over then-No. 8 Florida State on Friday was the first over a top 10 opponent at home since 2005. At No. 24 in this week’s AP Poll, Virginia is nationally ranked for the first time since 2019.

Virginia is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in ACC play to start the year for the second-straight season. The Cavaliers travel to Louisville on Saturday for its ACC road opener against the Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.