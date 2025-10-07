Mitchell Melton to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Oct. 7) and will take place at Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Mitchell Melton and take place at Milkman’s Bar inside Dairy Market. Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of food, beverage, and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market.

Melton was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 29 after recording a career-high seven tackles in UVA’s thrilling double-overtime win over FSU on Sept. 26. He followed the performance up with his first multi-sack game of his career in Saturday’s overtime win at Louisville. He added five tackles, three solo, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.

After back-to-back games needing overtime, the No. 19 Cavaliers head to the bye week 5-1 for the first time since 2017 and 3-0 in league play for the first time since 2007. Virginia will play its next game on Oct. 18 when it squares off against Washington State at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will air live on the CW Network.

Fans can celebrate Virginia’s win over Louisville with a 2-for-1 ticket offer for the Homecomings game on Oct. 18 against Washington State. The offer expires on Monday, Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m.