College Sports Co and UVA Athletics to Launch Corner Media Co

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – College Sports Co announced today (Oct. 8) the launch of Corner Media Co, a new athlete-driven content network in collaboration with UVA Athletics. Corner Media Co will serve as the premier storytelling hub for Cavalier fans, delivering behind-the-scenes access, player-driven features, and innovative digital content across social platforms.

The relationship continues College Sports Co’s mission to reshape how fans connect with college athletics, empowering student-athletes to share their voices while building a unified content brand around the university. Corner Media Co aims to become the must-follow destination for UVA fans beyond the official athletic accounts, offering a unique blend of access, authenticity, and entertainment. The collaboration with UVA will deliver high-quality content through all digital platforms and create sponsorship opportunities for student-athletes and brands to deepen their engagement with branded content for its fans.

“Corner Media Co is about giving Cavalier fans a new way to experience UVA athletics,” said Adam Breneman, co-founder of College Sports Co. “The Corner is such an iconic part of Charlottesville’s culture, and we wanted to build a media platform that feels just as authentic and connected to the community. This relationship allows us to put UVA’s incredible athletes at the center of the conversation, and we can’t wait for fans to see the stories and personalities that make this program special.”

The Corner Media Co’s network will launch with three original shows:

The 5th Side – Hosted by football defensive back Donavon Platt, this hard-hitting series takes fans deep inside UVA football. From the locker room to the practice field to game day itself, Donavon brings raw, unfiltered conversations and stories from athletes who have repped UVA on the gridiron.

Hoos Got Game – Hosted by current women’s basketball stars Paris Clark and Gabby White, this show spotlights the powerhouse performances of UVA’s women athletes, sharing stories, insights, and updates straight from the players wearing orange and blue.

Good Ol’ Hoops – Led by men’s basketball player Devin Tillis, this weekly show takes fans inside the world of Virginia Basketball through the eyes of the athletes themselves – offering authentic reactions, behind-the-scenes stories, and in-depth conversations about the game.

“We’re proud to launch Corner Media Co in collaboration with College Sports Co,” Virginia Deputy Athletics Director Wally Walker said. “This relationship with a leader in sports media opens new doors for UVA student-athletes to tell their stories, grow their personal brands and unlock meaningful revenue opportunities.”

“Our vision has always been to provide fans with the content they want straight from the athletes, and Corner Media Co is the next step in that journey,” said Porter Grieve, CEO and Co-Founder of College Sports Co. “UVA has a proud tradition, passionate fans and a thriving athletic culture. Together, we’re going to create something that not only celebrates Cavalier sports but also sets the standard for how programs can engage their communities in the digital age.”

Corner Media Co will cover all UVA sports, with a particular emphasis on revenue-generating sports, while spotlighting athletes and moments that resonate most with fans. The network will feature exclusive video series, real-time game coverage, podcasts, and creative social storytelling—all designed to bring Cavalier fans closer to the action.

About The College Sports Company

Founded by Porter Grieve, Adam Breneman, and Andrew Spano, The College Sports Company (College Sports Co) is a premier media and production company building athlete-driven content networks at top athletic departments across the country. College Sports Co produces premium content, operates branded media platforms, and partners with current and former athletes to create engaging, revenue-generating NIL opportunities.