Virginia Opens Season at Florida Dual Meet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams open the 2025-26 season with a dual meet at Florida on Friday, October 10 at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Natatorium in Gainsville, Fla.
The meet will feature two swimming sessions, with the morning session beginning at 10 a.m. Gator Diving will compete in the springboard events at 12:30 p.m., followed by the second swimming session at 4 p.m. to close out the meet.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).
- Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates
Event Times:
- 10:00 a.m. First Swimming Session
- 400-yard medley relay
- 1000-yard freestyle
- 50-yard butterfly
- 50-yard breaststroke
- 200-yard IM
- 50-yard backstroke
- 50-yard freestyle
- 12:30 p.m. Diving
- 4:00 p.m. Second Swimming Session
- 200-yard freestyle
- 100-yard backstroke
- 100-yard breaststroke
- 200-yard butterfly
- 100-yard freestyle
- 200-yard backstroke
- 200-yard breaststroke
- 100-yard butterfly
- 500-yard freestyle
- 400-yard freestyle relay
MEET NOTES
- The Virginia women are No. 1 in the latest CSCAA poll. The men are No. 13
- The Florida women are No. 6 in the CSCAA poll. The men are No. 4
- Virginia had an exhibition meet at Navy on Sept. 27 and an intrasquad scrimmage last Saturday (Oct. 4), but this is the first official meet of the year for the Cavaliers
- The Virginia women return nine All-Americans from the 2025 NCAA Champion team: Claire Curzan, Katie Grimes, Anna Moesch, Aimee Canny, Leah Hayes, Tess Howley, Cavan Gormsen, Emma Weber and Charlotte Wilson
- The Virginia men’s top-ranked recruiting class is officially taking to the pool for the first time. This class includes five swimmers in the top-15 of the recruit rankings including Paris Olympic silver medalist Thomas Heilman
- The men are led by senior Jack Aikins, a nine-time All-American and 2024 world championships medalist
UP NEXT
- Select members of the team will compete at the Westmont stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Oct. 17-19 in Westmont, Ill.
- Virginia opens the home slate by hosting North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. The meet will also include a celebration of the 2025 NCAA Champion team before the meet