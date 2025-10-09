Virginia Opens Season at Florida Dual Meet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams open the 2025-26 season with a dual meet at Florida on Friday, October 10 at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Natatorium in Gainsville, Fla.

The meet will feature two swimming sessions, with the morning session beginning at 10 a.m. Gator Diving will compete in the springboard events at 12:30 p.m., followed by the second swimming session at 4 p.m. to close out the meet.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).

Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates

Event Times:

10:00 a.m. First Swimming Session 400-yard medley relay 1000-yard freestyle 50-yard butterfly 50-yard breaststroke 200-yard IM 50-yard backstroke 50-yard freestyle

12:30 p.m. Diving

4:00 p.m. Second Swimming Session 200-yard freestyle 100-yard backstroke 100-yard breaststroke 200-yard butterfly 100-yard freestyle 200-yard backstroke 200-yard breaststroke 100-yard butterfly 500-yard freestyle 400-yard freestyle relay



MEET NOTES

The Virginia women are No. 1 in the latest CSCAA poll. The men are No. 13

The Florida women are No. 6 in the CSCAA poll. The men are No. 4

Virginia had an exhibition meet at Navy on Sept. 27 and an intrasquad scrimmage last Saturday (Oct. 4), but this is the first official meet of the year for the Cavaliers

The Virginia women return nine All-Americans from the 2025 NCAA Champion team: Claire Curzan, Katie Grimes, Anna Moesch, Aimee Canny, Leah Hayes, Tess Howley, Cavan Gormsen, Emma Weber and Charlotte Wilson

The Virginia men’s top-ranked recruiting class is officially taking to the pool for the first time. This class includes five swimmers in the top-15 of the recruit rankings including Paris Olympic silver medalist Thomas Heilman

The men are led by senior Jack Aikins, a nine-time All-American and 2024 world championships medalist

