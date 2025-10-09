No. 1 Virginia Plays Cal To A 2-2 Draw On The Road

BERKELEY, Calif. – The No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-0-2, 4-0-1 ACC) drew for only the second time this season as a late surge by Cal (6-2-7, 2-1-3 ACC), a surge that included a penalty kick awarded following video review, saw the teams play to a 2-2 final.

GOALS

13’ – UVA: Maggie Cagle (Lia Godfrey, Meredith McDermott)

15’ – UVA: Lia Godfrey (unassisted)

84’ – CAL: Lumi Kostmayer (penalty kick)

88’ – CAL: Soleil Dimry (Mia Fontana)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers struck first with a goal in the 13th minute off a nifty combination play. Lia Godrey brought the ball down the left side and cut into the box even with the six. She passed the ball to Meredith McDermott waiting in the near the left corner of the six and McDermott backheeled it to Cagle on the back side for the score.

Godfrey to McDermott with a back-heel tap to Cagle for the finish! Hoos strike first at Cal!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/2zopuQ7X3O — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 9, 2025

Godfrey then doubled the lead two minutes later with an unassisted strike in the 15th minute. Virginia picked the ball up in the defensive third and went to work, switching sides as the Hoos swung the ball around to the left side and found Godfrey waiting across midfield along the sideline. Godfrey immediately went on the attack, pulling up just as she entered the box and sent the shot into the back right corner of the net for the 2-0 lead.

Lia Godfrey with the drive and the strike! Hoos up 2-0 at Cal!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/64Pf1pme6V — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 9, 2025

Cal got on the board in the 84th minute off a penalty kick from Lumi Kostmayer. The kick was awarded after video review of a scrum following a corner kick that was cleared by the Hoos, but review resulted in the call of a hand ball on the Cavaliers.

The Bears tied it up four minutes later with a moon shot from 35 yards out from Soleil Dimry. Mia Fontana played the ball to her and the Cal player pulled up from long range and her arcing shot dropped in for the equalizer.

NOTES ON THE GAME

Lia Godfrey hit her eighth goal of the season and now has 25 goals for her career.

Maggie Cagle hit her sixth goal of the season and also has 25 goals for her career.

With the result against Cal, the Hoos are now 1-0-1 all-time against the Golden Bears.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“First, give credit to Cal for their fight and determination in the second half. I thought their team played very hard and their goalkeeper, specifically, made some really good saves. Certainly it was a disappointing result, but to be fair we kind of got what we deserved as we did not do enough on both ends of the field to get the result. We need to refocus our energy, though, and get ready for Sunday. It’s another game and another opportunity for our team.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play on the road with a matchup at No. 3 Stanford on Sunday (Oct. 12). Kick is set for 4 pm. ET on ACCNX.