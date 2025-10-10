Cavaliers Split Season-Opening Dual Meet at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Virginia opened the 2025-26 NCAA Swimming & Diving season by splitting a dual meet at Florida.

The No. 1 women (1-0) opened the season with a 224-127 victory against No. 6 Florida (1-1) while the No. 13 men (0-1) were edged 191.5-159.5 by No. 4 Florida (1-1). The Cavalier men led 67-64 after the end of the opening session, but the Gators pushed ahead in the second half. The Virginia women led the entire meet.

Freshman Thomas Heilman made a statement in his first official collegiate meet, winning three events. His times in the 100 Fly (45.29) and 200 Fly (1:41.69) rank third on the UVA all-time list. He also won the 50 Fly (20.52).

Freshman Maximus Williamson won two events, taking the 200 IM in 1:43.55, the sixth-fastest time in program history. He also won the 200 Free (1:33.81).

Junior Claire Curzan led the women with three wins, taking the 50 and 100 Back (23.58; 50.08) and the 100 Fly (50.06). Senior Aimee Canny and sophomore Anna Moesch each won two races, with Canny taking the 200 IM (1:55.03) and the 500 Free (4:34.26), and Moesch the 100 and 200 Free (47.05; 1:41.42).

The Cavaliers won all four relays (men’s and women’s 400 Medley and 400 Free), with the women taking first and second place in the 400 Free.

OTHER NOTES

Grad student Bryn Greenwaldt, a transfer from NCAA II Augustana, picked up her first official NCAA I race victory, winning the 50 Free (22.05). She also helped the women win both the 400 Medley and 400 Free relays

Junior Lawson Ficken, a transfer from Auburn, won the 50 Fly (23.60)

Junior Jay Gerloff won the 50 Breast (24.92)

Junior Tess Howley won the 200 Fly (1:54.38)

Sophomore David King won the 200 Back (1:41.04)

Senior Emma Weber won the 200 Breast (2:08.58)

Anna Moesch’s time of 1:41.42 in the 200 Free is the second fastest time in program history

Aimee Canny moved into the top 10 in the 200 IM with her mark, ranking eighth. She also moved up to fourth on the 500 Freestyle list

