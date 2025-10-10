Cavaliers Split Season-Opening Dual Meet at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Virginia opened the 2025-26 NCAA Swimming & Diving season by splitting a dual meet at Florida.
The No. 1 women (1-0) opened the season with a 224-127 victory against No. 6 Florida (1-1) while the No. 13 men (0-1) were edged 191.5-159.5 by No. 4 Florida (1-1). The Cavalier men led 67-64 after the end of the opening session, but the Gators pushed ahead in the second half. The Virginia women led the entire meet.
Freshman Thomas Heilman made a statement in his first official collegiate meet, winning three events. His times in the 100 Fly (45.29) and 200 Fly (1:41.69) rank third on the UVA all-time list. He also won the 50 Fly (20.52).
Freshman Maximus Williamson won two events, taking the 200 IM in 1:43.55, the sixth-fastest time in program history. He also won the 200 Free (1:33.81).
Junior Claire Curzan led the women with three wins, taking the 50 and 100 Back (23.58; 50.08) and the 100 Fly (50.06). Senior Aimee Canny and sophomore Anna Moesch each won two races, with Canny taking the 200 IM (1:55.03) and the 500 Free (4:34.26), and Moesch the 100 and 200 Free (47.05; 1:41.42).
The Cavaliers won all four relays (men’s and women’s 400 Medley and 400 Free), with the women taking first and second place in the 400 Free.
OTHER NOTES
- Grad student Bryn Greenwaldt, a transfer from NCAA II Augustana, picked up her first official NCAA I race victory, winning the 50 Free (22.05). She also helped the women win both the 400 Medley and 400 Free relays
- Junior Lawson Ficken, a transfer from Auburn, won the 50 Fly (23.60)
- Junior Jay Gerloff won the 50 Breast (24.92)
- Junior Tess Howley won the 200 Fly (1:54.38)
- Sophomore David King won the 200 Back (1:41.04)
- Senior Emma Weber won the 200 Breast (2:08.58)
- Anna Moesch’s time of 1:41.42 in the 200 Free is the second fastest time in program history
- Aimee Canny moved into the top 10 in the 200 IM with her mark, ranking eighth. She also moved up to fourth on the 500 Freestyle list
UP NEXT
- Select members of the team will compete at the Westmont stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Oct. 17-19 in Westmont, Ill.
- Virginia opens the home slate by hosting North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m. The meet will also include a celebration of the 2025 NCAA Champion team before the meet